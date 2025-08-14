Essity: Anand Chandarana appointed new President of Business Unit Health & Medical

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has appointed Anand Chandarana as President of Business Unit Health & Medical. He will assume the role on September 1, 2025, and will also join the company's Executive Management Team.

Anand Chandarana has been with Essity and the business unit Health & Medical since 2020, most recently as Vice President Commercial Development. He has previously worked 17 years and held several senior positions at the medical solutions company Mölnlycke Health Care.

"I am very pleased to welcome Anand Chandarana as the new President of Business Unit Health & Medical. With his broad experience from sales, marketing, innovation and M&A and his strong track record of enabling an organization to accomplish commercial success, Anand is the right person to lead the business unit into its next phase of profitable growth", says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO of Essity

Anand Chandarana will report to Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO of Essity. He is a citizen of both the UK and Sweden and will be based in Gothenburg.

Business Unit Health & Medical offers products and solutions under the categories Incontinence Products Health Care, Wound Care, Compression therapy and Orthopedics under leading brands such as TENA, Leukoplast, Cutimed, Hydrofera BLUE, JOBST, Delta-Cast, and Actimove.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 42 63 88, karl.stoltz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/anand-chandarana-appointed-new-president-of-business-unit-health---medical,c4217928

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4217928/3609986.pdf Anand Chandarana appointed new President of Business Unit Health & Medical https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-portrait-240206-0072,c3460574 essity portrait 240206 0072

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anand-chandarana-appointed-new-president-of-business-unit-health--medical-302530290.html