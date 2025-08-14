

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's economy expanded in the second quarter after a renewed contraction in the first quarter, data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product rose a non-seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent year-on-year, reversing a 0.6 percent decrease in the previous quarter.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption showed an increase of 3.6 percent, driven by services. Meanwhile, general government expenditure was 0.5 percent lower.



Data showed that gross capital formation increased 7.5 percent, mainly due to the increase in inventories. However, external trade balance showed a negative contribution of 2.7 percent.



On a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, GDP grew 0.8 percent annually versus a 0.6 percent decline in the March quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, the economy also rebounded 0.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News