Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: 861226 | ISIN: DK0010287663
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 19:09
76,15 Euro
+5,62 % +4,05
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 17:24 Uhr
NKT A/S: NKT updates financial outlook for 2025

Company Announcement

14 August 2025
Announcement No. 19

NKT updates financial outlook for 2025

Based on the financial performance in the first half of 2025, and the expectations for the rest of the year, the financial outlook for the full-year is updated. The update is driven by the Solutions and Service & Accessories business lines.

Revenue (standard metal prices) is expected to be approximately EUR 2.65-2.75bn (previously approximately 2.37-2.52bn) and operational EBITDA is expected to be approximately EUR 360-390m (previously approximately EUR 330-380m).

The financial outlook is subject to several assumptions including:

  • Satisfactory execution of high-voltage projects and investments to deliver on expected profitability margins
  • Satisfactory operational execution across business lines
  • Stable market conditions for Applications and Service & Accessories
  • Normalised offshore power cable repair work activity
  • Stable supply chain with limited disruptions and access to the required labour, materials, and services
  • Stable development in the global economy, foreign currency, and metal prices

The H1 2025 Interim Report will be released on 14 August 2025.

Contacts

Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com

Press
Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
