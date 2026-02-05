Anzeige
Logistea AB: Logistea acquires property in Karlskrona, with NKT as the largest tenant, with an underlying property value of SEK 216 million

Logistea AB (publ) has entered into an agreement to acquire the properties Nättraby 23:73 and Nättraby 23:76, located in Karlskrona Municipality, Sweden (collectively the "Property"). The Property has an underlying agreed property value of SEK 216 million before deductions of SEK 13 million, including deductions for deferred tax. NKT is the largest tenant in the Property, which has a leasable area of approximately 19,000 square meters and an annual rental income of approximately SEK 16.9 million. The average remaining lease term is approximately 5.5 years.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio and has entered into an agreement to acquire the Property in Karlskrona Municipality through the acquisition of the property-owning company. Closing is subject to customary regulatory approval from ISP and is expected to take place in mid-March 2026.

The Property has a total leasable area of approximately 19,000 square meters and is leased to NKT, Se-Lo, the National Maritime Museum and a number of smaller tenants. NKT accounts for about half of the rental value and a new test hall for NKT has recently been completed on the Property. The Property houses industrial and warehouse buildings built in stages and is currently used for warehousing and logistics operations as well as test operations for NKT. The Property is located directly adjacent to the E22 motorway about 10 minutes west of Karlskrona city centre. NKT is already a substantial tenant in Logisteas existing portfolio.

"This acquisition further strengthens our portfolio with a strategically located property leased to strong tenants. The Property contributes with a strong cash flow and development opportunities together with expansive tenants and we look forward to developing the property further," says Anders Nordvall, deputy CEO and CIO at Logistea.

The transaction is financed with bank loans and available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO
anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

Image Attachments

Na Ttraby 7

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
