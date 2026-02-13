Logistea AB: Logistea publishes Year-end report for 2025

Strong Finish, Paved for Growth

Summary year January - December 2025

• Income increased by 52 per cent and amounted to SEK 1,083 million (713). Income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 1,098 million (715).

• Net operating income increased by 62 per cent to SEK 976 million (601). Net operating income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 990 million (603).

• Profit from property management amounted to SEK 511 million (211). Profit from property management, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 521 million (271). Profit from property management per share increased by 70 per cent to SEK 1,04 (0.61).

• Profit before tax amounted to SEK 1,030 million (439), with changes in the value of properties impacting earnings by SEK 517 million (261).

• Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 465 million (295).

• Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.58 (0.96).

• Net asset value per share increased to SEK 16.7 (15.3).

• The property value amounted to SEK 15,729 million (13,221), impacted by currency fluctuations of SEK -364 million (62).

• During the period, eleven properties with an underlying property value of SEK 2,171 million have been acquired.

Summary quarter October - December 2025

• Income increased by 15 per cent and amounted to SEK 285 million (248). Income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 286 million (216).

• Net operating income increased by 16 per cent to SEK 251 million (216). Net operating income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 252 million (213).

• Profit from property management amounted to SEK 135 million (54). Profit from property management, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 135 million (102). Profit from property management per share increased by 135 per cent to SEK 0.27 (0.11).

• Profit before tax amounted to SEK 183 million (230), with changes in the value of properties impacting earnings by SEK 32 million (117).

• Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 122 million (87).

• Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.22 (0.32).

• During the quarter, three properties were acquired with an underlying property value of approximately SEK 197 million.

• During the quarter, a project was completed with a total investment amounting to approximately SEK 204 million, which will generate annual rental income of around SEK 14.7 million.

Events after balance sheet day

• The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the upcoming AGM in May 2026 that a dividend of 0,20 SEK per share should be paid for the financial year 2025.

• In January and February 2026, three properties were acquired with an underlying property value of SEK 519 million.

• In February, Logistea signed a new 10-year lease agreement with a tenant operating in the defence industry for premises of 16,408 sq.m. in Karlskoga with an annual rental value of approximately SEK 13.3 million.

"With a portfolio of SEK 15.7 billion, stable cash flows supported by long lease agreements, an operating profit according to earnings capacity of over SEK 600 million, and a relatively low loan-to-value ratio, Logistea is well positioned for 2026" says CEO Niklas Zuckerman.

At 09:00 today, Friday 13 February, there is a possibility to watch a presentation of the Year-end report. The report will be presented by Logistea's CEO Niklas Zuckerman and CFO Philip Löfgren in English. The presentation will be webcasted live and to watch the webcast, follow this link. A recording will be available afterwards on Logistea's website.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register via this link. After registration, you will receive phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. It will be possible to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

