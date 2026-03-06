Logistea AB: Logistea acquires fully leased property in Oulu, Finland with an underlying property value of SEK 38 million

Logistea AB (publ) has acquired the property with registration number 244-401-21-144 located at Vihikari 13, Kempele, Finland (Oulu). The property has an underlying agreed property value of SEK 38 million. Cactos Oy leases all areas in the property, which has a leasable area of 4,032 square meters and the annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 4.5 million.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio and has today acquired a property with registration number 244-401-21-144 in Kempele, Finland, through the acquisition of the property-owning company. The property is a modern and flexible industrial property built in 2024 with manufacturing and warehouse space and is well located between Oulu Airport and the centre of Oulu.

The property has a total leasable area of 4,032 square meters and is fully leased to the tenant Cactos Oy, which is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of hardware and software for modern energy storage. The lease agreement has a remaining term of approximately 9 years, with a break clause after approximately 4 years. Annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 4.5 million, excluding rent supplements and property tax. The tenant is responsible for and pays for all operating costs, including insurance.

The transaction is financed with available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO

anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

Image Attachments

Press Release Cactos