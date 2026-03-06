Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8CM | ISIN: SE0017131329 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OL1
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 11:45
1,245 Euro
-0,80 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGISTEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGISTEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 11:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logistea AB: Logistea acquires fully leased property in Oulu, Finland with an underlying property value of SEK 38 million

Logistea AB (publ) has acquired the property with registration number 244-401-21-144 located at Vihikari 13, Kempele, Finland (Oulu). The property has an underlying agreed property value of SEK 38 million. Cactos Oy leases all areas in the property, which has a leasable area of 4,032 square meters and the annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 4.5 million.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio and has today acquired a property with registration number 244-401-21-144 in Kempele, Finland, through the acquisition of the property-owning company. The property is a modern and flexible industrial property built in 2024 with manufacturing and warehouse space and is well located between Oulu Airport and the centre of Oulu.

The property has a total leasable area of 4,032 square meters and is fully leased to the tenant Cactos Oy, which is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of hardware and software for modern energy storage. The lease agreement has a remaining term of approximately 9 years, with a break clause after approximately 4 years. Annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 4.5 million, excluding rent supplements and property tax. The tenant is responsible for and pays for all operating costs, including insurance.

The transaction is financed with available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO
anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

Image Attachments

Press Release Cactos

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.