Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: A3C8CM | ISIN: SE0017131329 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OL1
Frankfurt
11.02.26 | 09:15
1,350 Euro
-0,37 % -0,005
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 09:15 Uhr
102 Leser
Logistea AB: Logistea AB has signed a new 10-year lease agreement with a tenant operating in the defence industry for premises of 16,408 sq.m. in Karlskoga with an annual rental value of approximately SEK 13.3 million

Logistea has signed a green 10-year lease agreement with a well-established tenant, operating in the defence industry, for an existing 16,408 sq.m. production and warehouse premises within the property Bofors 1:47 in Karlskoga. The annual base rent, excluding rent supplements, amounts to approximately SEK 13.3 million per year. The tenant pays for all operating costs within the property. In connection with the new lease, current tenants will vacate the premises, resulting in a total annual rental increase of approximately SEK 6 million.

"The lease agreement is an important step in Logistea's continued growth and strengthens both our earnings and lease duration. We are proud that the tenant has chosen to expand with us, and the lease agreement demonstrate that our properties are located in attractive areas and offer the flexibility and quality our tenants expect. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the tenant," says Malene Broman, commercial property manager at Logistea.

For further information, please contact

Jonas Kennerhed, Head of Property Management
Jonas@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

