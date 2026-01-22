Anzeige
Logistea AB: Logistea acquires two fully leased properties in Trollhättan and Växjö with an underlying property value of SEK 303 million

Logistea AB (publ) has entered into an agreement to acquire the property Tunnan 1, located in Trollhättan, and the property Krysspricken 2, located in Växjö. The properties have an underlying agreed property value of SEK 303 million, before deduction of deferred tax of SEK 12.5 million. Tunnan 1 is fully leased to GKN Aerospace and Krysspricken 2 is fully leased to Gunnebo Industrier. The lettable area of the properties amounts to 33,488 sq.m. with an annual rental income of SEK 21.7 million and an average remaining lease term of 11 years.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio and has entered into an agreement to acquire the properties Tunnan 1, Trollhättan, and Krysspricken 2, Växjö, through the acquisition of the property-owning companies. Tunnan 1 is an efficient and well-located logistics property with direct proximity to the E45 and highway 44 in Trollhättan and has a total leasable area of 17,533 sqm with an annual rental income of approximately SEK 12.5 million. Krysspricken 2 is a well-located industrial property with a total leasable area of 15,954 sqm with an annual rental income of approximately SEK 9.3 million. Each tenant pays for the majority of the operating and maintenance costs. Closing is expected to take place on February 11, 2026.

Tunnan 1 is fully leased to GKN Aerospace, which is a leading developer and supplier of advanced aircraft structures and engine systems to both the commercial aerospace and defence industries. The Engines division within GKN Aerospace is headquartered in Trollhättan and employs more than 2,000 people in the area. Krysspricken 2 is fully leased to Gunnebo Industrier, a leading company in the lifting and material handling industry, which develops, manufactures and distributes its products on the property.

"This acquisition further strengthens our portfolio with two attractive properties in strong regional cities. The properties are leased on long-term leases to leading financially strong tenants with a long history in Trollhättan and Växjö respectively. The properties contribute quality, long lease duration and strong cash flow to our growing portfolio and we look forward to a long-term collaboration with the tenants," says Anders Nordvall, deputy CEO and CIO at Logistea.

The transaction is financed with bank loans and available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO
anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

Image Attachments

Tunnan 1

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
