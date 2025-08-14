RISMA Systems A/S: RISMA Systems A/S announces request for removal from trading and expected commencement of compulsory redemption of minority shareholders

RISMA Systems A/S | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Company Announcement No. 12-2025

Copenhagen, 14 August, 2025

Request for removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

In continuation of company announcements no. 8-2025 with respect to the sale of more than 90% of the shares in RISMA Systems A/S ("RISMA") to Thor Opco ApS (a company controlled by Triple Private Equity) ("Triple"), RISMA hereby announces that it has submitted a request to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq") for the removal from trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, upon request from Triple.

The request is based on the simplified procedure pursuant to rule 2.6(c)(i) of supplement D to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares dated 1 April 2025 as Triple now holds more than 90% of the shares and the voting rights in RISMA.

Subject to approval from Nasdaq, the last day of trading of RISMA's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is expected to be on 18 August 2025.

Expected commencement of compulsory redemption

Furthermore, RISMA has been informed that Triple intends to exercise its rights under sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act, meaning that all remaining minority shareholders of RISMA will be requested to transfer their remaining shares in RISMA to Triple for DKK 10.23 per share.

Once the delisting request has been accepted, the compulsory redemption will be commenced by publication of a separate notice which will be published in Euronext Securities Copenhagen (VP Securities A/S) and the Danish Business Authority, expectedly on or around 19 August 2025. Pursuant to the compulsory redemption, shareholders will have a four-week period to sell their shares to Triple. After the four-week period, all remaining shares will be compulsory redeemed.

Certified Adviser for RISMA

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Head of Advisory

Phone: +45 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Bredgade 23B 2., 1260 Copenhagen C, Denmark

Contact information

RISMA:

Lars Nybro Munksgaard, CEO & Founder

Mobile (+45) 31 48 11 00

e-mail: lnm@rismasystems.com

RISMA Systems A/S

Ejby Industrivej 34-38, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark

About RISMA Systems A/S

RISMA is a leading SaaS company helping organizations structure, handle, and document their efforts across the business-critical areas of Governance, Risk, and Compliance. RISMA's unique and user-friendly GRC suite makes cross-organizational collaboration easy to demonstrate and report on regulations and standards such as GDPR & Privacy, ISMS, Risk Management, Financial Controls, ESG and sustainability - and much more. RISMA is listed on Nasdaq First North with a mission to become a leading GRC platform for medium and enterprise businesses and organizations.

About Triple Private Equity

Established in 2023, Triple Private Equity is a buy-out-focused private equity firm with offices in London and Copenhagen and EUR 340m in AUM. Triple Private Equity specialises in supporting and scaling mission-critical SME B2B software and data companies operating in Financial Infrastructure, as well as Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). Triple Private Equity invests in high-quality SMEs located in the UK and Northern Europe - regions characterised by strong academic ecosystems, deep technical talent pools, innovation-friendly policies, and robust access to key markets. Triple Private Equity's investment strategy is centred around the "3 T's": strong commercial Traction, scalable Technology, and leading Talent. www.triple.pe.