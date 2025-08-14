DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 14-Aug-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 14/08/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 20,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 552.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 548.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 549.9987

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,222,789 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,503,421 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,719,368. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 August 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 14 August 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 549.9987 20,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 13 550.00 09:11:56 00076645865TRLO0 XLON 5627 552.00 11:31:07 00076649784TRLO0 XLON 375 552.00 11:31:07 00076649785TRLO0 XLON 12 552.00 11:31:07 00076649786TRLO0 XLON 13 552.00 11:31:07 00076649787TRLO0 XLON 371 552.00 11:31:07 00076649788TRLO0 XLON 25 552.00 11:31:07 00076649789TRLO0 XLON 491 552.00 11:31:07 00076649790TRLO0 XLON 1314 552.00 11:31:07 00076649791TRLO0 XLON 500 552.00 11:31:14 00076649825TRLO0 XLON 420 552.00 11:36:17 00076649932TRLO0 XLON 747 552.00 11:37:04 00076649954TRLO0 XLON 92 552.00 11:38:24 00076650008TRLO0 XLON 4898 548.00 15:22:17 00076658001TRLO0 XLON 13 548.00 15:22:17 00076658002TRLO0 XLON 299 548.00 15:22:17 00076658003TRLO0 XLON 94 548.00 15:22:17 00076658004TRLO0 XLON 20 548.00 15:22:17 00076658005TRLO0 XLON 2324 548.00 15:22:18 00076658006TRLO0 XLON 1379 548.00 15:30:01 00076658284TRLO0 XLON 334 548.00 15:30:01 00076658286TRLO0 XLON 171 548.00 15:30:02 00076658287TRLO0 XLON 11 548.00 15:30:02 00076658288TRLO0 XLON 178 548.00 15:48:29 00076659043TRLO0 XLON 6 548.00 15:48:29 00076659044TRLO0 XLON 273 548.00 15:48:29 00076659045TRLO0 XLON

