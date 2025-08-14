

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taking medication soon after being diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) may lower the risk of problems like substance abuse, suicidal behavior, traffic accidents and criminal activity, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal.



Researchers looked at the medical records of almost 150,000 people in Sweden, aged 6 to 64, who were diagnosed with ADHD between 2007 and 2020. They found that ADHD drugs may have benefits beyond easing symptoms like hyperactivity, impulsiveness and difficulty focusing.



After considering factors like age, gender, education, mental health and medical history, the study found that ADHD medication was linked to 17 percent lower risk of suicidal behavior, 15 percent lower risk of substance misuse, 12 percent lower risk of traffic accidents, and 13 percent lower risk of criminal activity.



Notably, there was no significant reduction in the risk of accidental injuries for first-time incidents, but for people with repeated incidents, medication was linked to reduced risks in all five areas.



