WKN: A40ZNY | ISIN: US04272H2040 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.08.25 | 21:59
6,330 US-Dollar
-6,50 % -0,440
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 22:14 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Announces Q2 2025 Results

First Quarterly Results as a Nasdaq-Listed Company Mark Milestone Period of Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive Points, today reported results for the second quarter of 2025 - its first quarter concluded as a public company.

Q2 2025 Highlights

  • Strategic Partnerships: Signed agreements with Go2 Delivery (specialty pharmacy courier), AllMart - Local Marketplace, ACT Antigua, and Skye Air Mobility (India's leading hyperlocal delivery platform).

  • First Commercial Revenue: Earned initial revenue through a partnership with Hancock Health, a Mayo Clinic Care Network hospital in Indiana, validating real-world adoption of Arrive AI's technology.

  • Growth Capital Secured: Took delivery of a $4 million tranche from its previously announced $40 million structured capitalization with Streeterville Capital and completed a PicMii crowdfunding raise with nearly 2,000 new retail investors.

  • Operational Momentum: Launched three new pilots in healthcare, logistics, and municipal sectors; cut onboarding time to under two weeks, creating a repeatable deployment model.

  • Team Expansion: Announced plans to triple headcount with 40 new hires in engineering, operations, QA, and AI systems.

  • IP Leadership: Secured U.S. patent protection for climate-assisted Arrive Points, bringing total issued patents to eight; filed additional patents for climate optimization, adaptive access control and drone landing coordination.

Financial Results

  • Revenue: $90,725 - first in company history.

  • Net Loss: $4.69 million - primarily from one-time public listing costs of approximately $3 million. Excluding these, loss was comparable to Q2 2024 of $1.46 million.

  • Positive Cash Flow - ending the quarter with $607,000 cash on hand and nearly full access to the rest of the new $40 million capital facility.

CEO Commentary

"Our second quarter was about turning vision into tangible action," said CEO Dan O'Toole. "We moved from R&D to putting our Arrive Points into the field, engaging real-world users, and proving our technology is not just innovative; it's operational. We're building the nervous system for a new era of automated logistics, one where packages arrive securely, intelligently, and precisely where they are needed."

O'Toole added, "Our recent capital raise gives us the financial flexibility and runway to execute without near-term liquidity pressure and federal rulemaking plans indicate important flexibility in drone usage is coming. We are committed to our disciplined investment strategy and business model, have the right team, the right technology, and a clear vision to create enduring value for our shareholders. We are continuing to protect our first-position, foundational patent, as well, as we build for scale, impact and legacy."

Strategic Focus Areas

  1. Productization & Operational Excellence: Scaling AP3 units -the company's patented, temperature-assisted AI-powered smart mailbox endpoints -to lower costs and accelerate repeatable deployments.

  2. IP & Partnerships: Expanding patent portfolio and embedding technology through strategic industry alliances.

  3. Recurring Revenue Model: Establishing platform-as-a-service agreements where revenue grows with each delivery, data point, and Arrive Point deployed.

2025 Priorities

  • Hiring: Bringing on AI scientists, software engineers, and sales/marketing staff to drive production, global rollout, and partner acquisition.

  • Product Development: Scaling production of patented Arrive Points for international deployment.

  • AI Innovation: Advancing low-cost, edge AI analytics-such as time-of-flight sensor applications-to optimize delivery efficiency without high computational costs.

"If you've believed in our vision and opportunity, you're going to love where we're headed," O'Toole said.

SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

The company will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its results and strategic progress. Please join the webcast live via this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/psy2vzvk. Webcast participants will be able to submit questions through the webcast portal. A replay of the call will be accessible on https://www.arriveai.com/investor-relations.

-30-

About Arrive AI
Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is a leader in autonomous delivery infrastructure, developing AI-powered Arrive Points to serve as secure, climate-assisted endpoints for package delivery by drones, robots, and conventional carriers. Learn more at https://www.arriveai.com and via the company's press kit.

Media contact: Cheryl Reed, media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements (including statements related to the closing, and the anticipated benefits to the Company, of the private placement described herein) related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

ARRIVE AI INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

$

607,496

$

129,318

Accounts receivable

89,075

-

Prepaid expenses

197,298

55,867

Deferred offering costs

7,182,455

427,898

Other current assets

3,208

4,179

Total current assets

8,079,532

617,262

LONG-TERM ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

126,586

95,425

Patents, net

273,149

273,601

Security deposit

1,500

1,500

Long-term assets

401,235

370,526

TOTAL ASSETS

$

8,480,767

$

987,788

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

725,083

$

1,868,689

Accrued liabilities

52,311

79,556

Credit card payable

13,579

3,636

Convertible note payable, net of discount of $128,000

4,202,000

-

Current portion of note payable

8,827

8,524

Total current liabilities

5,001,800

1,960,405

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

Note payables, net of current portion

6,068

10,558

Total liabilities

5,007,868

1,970,963

Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 12)

-

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 33,023,385 shares and 29,120,905 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively

7,104

6,322

Treasury stock, 2,500,000 at cost

(500

)

(500

)

Additional paid-in capital, net of offering costs

26,060,146

14,984,561

Subscription receivable

(5,167

)

(53,003

)

Accumulated deficit

(22,588,684

)

(15,920,555

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

3,472,899

(983,175

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$

8,480,767

$

987,788

See condensed notes to unaudited financial statements included in Form 10-Q.

ARRIVE AI INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

REVENUE

$

90,725

$

-

$

90,725

$

-

OPERATING EXPENSES

General and administrative

4,286,558

803,311

6,181,537

1,604,242

Research and development

293,468

452,538

384,731

540,939

Sales and marketing

49,602

226,289

57,263

252,746

Total operating expenses

4,629,628

1,482,138

6,623,531

2,397,927

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

Other income

43,151

24,089

60,066

24,089

Interest expense and bank charges

(194,212

)

(1,053

)

(195,389

)

(2,017

Total other income (expenses)

(151,061

)

23,036

(135,323

)

22,072

NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES

(4,689,964

)

(1,459,102

)

(6,668,129

)

(2,375,855

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

-

-

-

-

NET LOSS

$

(4,689,964

)

$

(1,459,102

)

$

(6,668,129

)

$

(2,375,855

NET LOSS PER SHARE:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.22

)

$

(0.08

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic and diluted

31,543,921

28,950,088

30,637,620

28,903,132

See condensed notes to unaudited financial statements included in Form 10-Q.

ARRIVE AI INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(6,668,129

)

$

(2,375,855

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

Stock-based compensation

2,845,223

605,615

Depreciation and amortization

17,118

14,469

Amortization of discount on convertible debt

192,000

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(Increase) decrease in

Accounts receivable

(89,075

)

-

Prepaid expenses

(141,431

)

(3,381

)

Other current assets

971

-

Increase (decrease) in

Accounts payable

61,131

344,817

Accrued liabilities

(27,245

)

85,136

Credit card payable

9,943

(24,786

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,799,494

)

(1,353,985

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Construction in progress

(47,827

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(47,827

)

-

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from sale of common stock, net

444,360

1,201,233

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants, net

573,896

-

Repayments of note payables

(4,187

)

(3,905

)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt

4,010,000

-

Deferred offering costs

(698,570

)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

4,325,499

1,197,328

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

478,178

(156,657

)

CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

129,318

325,472

CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

607,496

$

168,815

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

Cash paid for:

Interest

$

1,939

$

888

Income taxes

$

-

$

-

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INFORMATION

Common stock issued as payment of offering costs

$

6,927,869

$

-

Common stock issued as settlement of legal expenses

$

1,204,737

$

-

Deferred offering costs recognized as additional paid-in capital

$

871,882

$

-

Cashless exercise of stock options

$

8,970

$

-

See condensed notes to unaudited financial statements included in Form 10-Q.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-announces-q2-2025-results-1061206

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
