Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Revolutionizing Package Delivery with AI and Smart Sensors

Devices on Arrive Points will help AI glean more insights to drive innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented Arrive Points, is advancing how its devices harness time-of-flight (TOF) sensors to capture real-time data, cut costs and optimize delivery capacity.

By incorporating TOF sensors, Arrive AI aims to tackle one of the biggest bottlenecks in the delivery industry: inefficient pickups. Currently, couriers - human or autonomous - servicing large mailboxes at strip malls or office complexes follow an inefficient process. Each stop requires physically opening boxes to check for outgoing packages. With TOF-equipped Arrive Points, couriers will know in advance which mailboxes hold items and how much truck space is required. The result is fewer wasted stops, lower fuel and battery use, faster deliveries and reduced congestion.

Beyond logistics, the data can highlight courier efficiency, empowering users to choose the most reliable providers for their delivery or return needs.

"Time is money, and even small gains in logistics efficiency add up fast," said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "This is another way we're improving the product and redefining the delivery experience for everyone."

Torrey Bievenour, Arrive AI Chief Technology Officer, said Arrive AI's research and development team will use TOF data and AI to detect patterns regarding package sizes, counts, delivery times, retrieval times and product times to help streamline supply chains.

The TOF sensors will provide low-resolution data that will be analyzed cost-effectively by edge AI. This eliminates the need for bulky cameras and expensive processors within the unit, freeing up more space inside Arrive Points for packages.

"We can do a lot with a little," Bievenour said.

In 2014, O'Toole envisioned a smart mailbox that could accept drone deliveries and beat giant delivery companies to the U.S. Patent Office to protect his invention. He secured that patent in 2017 and has been refining it ever since. The mailboxes, now called Arrive Points, offer a climate-assisted space for deliveries from any human or autonomous courier that is connected to a platform capable of interacting with IoT devices and issuing emergency alerts.

In addition to the basic design and temperature control element, Arrive AI has secured U.S. patents that cover drone delivery management and tethering, anti-theft mechanisms and intelligent chain-of-custody control. The company has 58 patents pending for its Autonomous Last Mile solution filed across 22 countries and has secured several trademarks. See details at https://www.arriveai.com/intellectual-property .

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com and via the company's press kit .

