Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Share AI-Powered Growth Story and Meet with Investors at Maxim Growth Summit

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), the autonomous delivery network powered by its patented AI-driven Arrive Points, today announced that CEO Dan O'Toole will participate in the Maxim Group 2025 Growth Summit on October 22-23 in New York.

O'Toole will discuss how Arrive AI is using artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the "AI and Software as a Service" panel on October 23 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The panel will explore how companies are using AI both internally and externally, what is working best, where the challenges are, and the impact of AI on SaaS Companies.

O'Toole will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors.

Arrive AI is redefining the future of logistics by making autonomous delivery work: ensuring security, chain of custody and precise delivery to the right recipient at the right time. If you are interested in meeting Arrive AI please email ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com and the ARAI press kit.

Media contact: Cheryl Reed, media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements (including statements related to the closing, and the anticipated benefits to the Company, of the private placement described herein) related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement, and other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictors of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

