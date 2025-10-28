Arrive AI Inc.: Fully Asynchronous, Autonomous Medical Deliveries Underway at Hancock Regional Hospital

Arrive AI and Ottonomy Inc. offer world's first smart, secure storage units in healthcare, enabling robotic deliveries to be kept safe until human staff has time for them

GREENFIELD, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an Indiana-based pioneer in autonomous delivery networks anchored by patented AI-powered smart receptacles called Arrive Points, today announced the hard launch of a two-year partnership with Ottonomy Inc., a California-based leader in robotic delivery, and Hancock Health, a regional healthcare system and member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The collaboration is the first to deploy fully asynchronous robotic automation for medical deliveries inside a hospital, aiming to generate significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

"Some hospitals, including a few in Indiana, already use robots for repetitive tasks, but those still require human interaction when the robots reach their destinations," said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "Ours is the first to provide a universal access point where biospecimens can be securely housed until busy healthcare professionals are ready for them. At scale, our platform will generate data insights that drive even greater innovation."

Ottonomy's "Ottobot" robots travel between Arrive Points to deliver items that would otherwise be transported by medical personnel.

"Hospitals are huge places. Medical professionals, who would rather be delivering direct patient care, walk thousands of steps a day moving biospecimens and other items," said Ottonomy CEO Ritukar Vijay. "The combination of Arrive Points and Ottobot robots offers enormous value."

Arrive AI has installed Arrive Points throughout the hospital serving the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center and located near the laboratory and surgical center. Each is about one-eighth of a mile from nurses' stations. When lab specimens are ready for transport, staff place them in the nearest Arrive Point. The unit signals an Ottobot, which retrieves the items and delivers them to the designated Arrive Point. Medical staff are alerted that a delivery is waiting, and items remain at the proper temperature until authorized staff retrieve them.

"The asynchronous pickup and delivery with secure chain-of-custody is a huge boost to clinicians' valuable time," Vijay added. "This is the world's first unattended pickup and drop-off by robots in healthcare. It's game changing."

Steve Long, president and CEO of Hancock Health, said his team is always looking for ways to improve efficiencies and found the Arrive AI solution especially compelling.

"Patient care is our top priority and introducing Arrive AI into our facility helps ensure our providers can maximize one-on-one time with their patients," said Long. "Whether through the latest surgical innovations or robotics, Hancock Health is committed to staying at the forefront of healthcare technology to provide the best care for East Central Indiana."

Clara Quakenbush, a medical assistant at the Cancer Center, said she often spends at least 90 minutes a day walking specimens between the Cancer Center and hospital lab. She makes an estimated 10 to 15 such trips daily. Using the Arrive Points and Ottobot system cuts that time away from patients at least in half, she said.

"Every minute spent delivering samples is a minute not spent with patients," Quakenbush said. "Having the robots handle those deliveries is going to save us so much time."

Long noted that performance indicators make it likely Hancock Health will expand the technology across its broader network of more than 30 locations in East Central Indiana.

The multi-phase rollout with Arrive AI and Ottonomy is designed to showcase how asynchronous automation can transform healthcare operations.

Arrive AI plans to leverage insights from Hancock Health to build a scalable framework integrating ground robotics, courier networks, and drones across its entire system. The company will lead design, deployment and optimization of this integrated network while ensuring regulatory compliance, operational feasibility and validated return on investment.

About Arrive AI: Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is a leader in autonomous delivery infrastructure, developing AI-powered Arrive Points to serve as secure, climate-assisted endpoints for package delivery by drones, robots and conventional carriers. Learn more at https://www.arriveai.com and via the company press kit. Media contact: Cheryl Reed at media@arriveai.com Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

About Hancock Health: Hancock Health, a Mayo Clinic Care Network Member, is a full-service healthcare network serving East Central Indiana at Hancock Regional Hospital and more than 30 other locations to ensure convenience to high quality care. A member of the Suburban Health Organization (SHO) and partner to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, Hancock Health believes in the power of partnerships to lower costs and improve health outcomes for patients. Hancock Health's expert physicians have access to Mayo Clinic's research, diagnostic, and treatment resources across specialties including cancer care, women's health, primary care, wellness, emergency medicine, and more - all with the goal of improving health outcomes and making health possible for East Central Indiana. Media Contact: Linda Jackson: linda@pencemediagroup.com

About Ottonomy: Ottonomy Inc. is a California based leading robotics company with strong momentum in healthcare and pharmaceutical indoor / outdoor logistics. Ottonomy specializes in Level 4 autonomous delivery robots powered by advanced Contextual AI enabling its behavior-based, situationally aware navigation in complex, crowded environments and all-weather conditions - ensuring safe, efficient, and contactless deliveries. Ottonomy's robots are deployed across leading healthcare facilities, enterprise campuses and airports across the globe. Media contact: media@ottonomy.io, connect@ottonomy.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its expectation that the Company's platform will generate data insights that drive even greater innovation, whether Hancock Health will expand the Company's technology across its broader network of more than 30 locations in East Central Indiana, or whether the Company will succeed in building a scalable framework integrating ground robotics, courier networks, and drones across its entire system. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

