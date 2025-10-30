Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI: Indiana Governor Mike Braun Creates Indiana Initiative for Drone Dominance Task Force

Indiana company applauds executive order to position Indiana to lead in the federal government's mission of American drone dominance

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive Points, celebrated Indiana Governor Mike Braun's executive order, issued yesterday, creating a task force that will coordinate efforts across government, academia and industry to support President Trump's Unleashing American Drone Dominance and Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty executive orders issued in June. These orders set a national goal for American leadership in drone technology and airspace security.

The creation of the Indiana Initiative for Drone Dominance Task Force enables the state to develop a strategy to utilize its unique attributes to lead the nation in this important sector, which is estimated to reach $59 billion by 2030. These attributes include Indiana's robust advanced manufacturing industry, expertise from NSWC Crane, restricted airspace over assets like Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a strong policy framework, and established university programs that further drone research and development.

"Arrive AI strongly supports Governor Braun's executive order and the objectives of this task force, which is designed to surge America ahead in drone usage and deliveries," said Dan O'Toole, founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "The safety policy, testing plan, supply chain and infrastructure initiatives that this task force will prioritize are precisely the forward action needed to create a future in which drones, robots, and AI-powered smart delivery points interlock to move goods securely, efficiently, and autonomously, particularly in healthcare, public safety, and rural last-mile logistics. We are proud that Indiana will be at the forefront of this effort, creating a blueprint for the nation that can be leveraged by Arrive AI."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com and via the company's press kit.

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

