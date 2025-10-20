Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Achieves Listing on the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced its inclusion in the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® Indexes.

"Arrive AI's addition to the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes elevates our visibility within the broader institutional investment community and showcases our positively disruptive strategy to revolutionize last mile delivery with smart mailboxes and a Mailbox-as-a-Service, or MaaS, platform," said Arrive AI Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole. "It also enhances our credibility and widens participation across the investing spectrum. This is a huge, galvanizing milestone that validates everything that we have worked for and that we continue to reach for every, single day. This means that Arrive AI is one of the 3,000 largest publicly traded companies, and that is gratifying beyond words."

The Russell Indexes are among the most widely used benchmarks for U.S. small-cap equities by the investment community, spanning diverse asset classes and investment objectives. Inclusion opens access to a broad base of institutional investors, index funds and ETFs that track these benchmarks, supporting increased liquidity and long-term shareholder value.

ARAI's ranking is based on the company's market capitalization, financial performance and growth trajectory.

-30-

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com and the company's press kit. Media contact: Cheryl Reed, media@arriveai.com Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "considers", "intends", "plans", "prepares", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "wants", "optimistic", "in the process of" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictors of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-achieves-listing-on-the-russell-2000-and-russell-3000-i-1088981