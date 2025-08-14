Anzeige
WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
München
13.08.25 | 08:01
2,840 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 22:14 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights:

  • 32nd consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA

  • 7th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow

  • Awarded new Identity & Access Management contract in support of the U.S. Department of Education

  • Awarded new MobileAnchor contract by an agency under the U.S. Department of Energy

  • Awarded fourth task order under the Navy Spiral 4 contract vehicle for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

  • Secured new Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) management and support contract for a prominent Federal health research agency

  • Awarded 3-year contract to deliver External Certificate Authority (ECA) Identity Certificates to a top-tier, U.S.-based aerospace and defense contractor

  • Partnered with BroadSat Technologies LLC to deliver end-to-end secure connectivity, computing, and content distribution to the edge - fortifying Smart Cities and federal agencies with a powerful "dome of defense" for all connected applications and devices

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues were $38.0 million, an increase from the same quarter last year

  • Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 33%

  • Net loss was $618,000 or a loss of $(0.06) per share

  • Adjusted EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $183,000

  • Free cash flow1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $90,000

  • As of June 30, 2025, unrestricted cash was $6.8 million with no bank debt

Six Months 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues were $72.1 million, an increase from the same period last year

  • Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 36%

  • Net loss was $1.3 million or a loss of $(0.14) per share

  • Adjusted EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $276,000

  • Free cash flow1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $155,000

1 Free cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for the definition of such measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.

Management Commentary

WidePoint CEO Jin Kang commented: "The first half of 2025 served as a critical foundation for WidePoint's next phase of growth, driven by deliberate investments of time and resources across multiple business pipeline opportunities. These actions have set the stage for a more sustainable growth trajectory in the second half of the year, with momentum carrying into 2026. A continued key focus remained in our preparation for the upcoming U.S. Department of Homeland Security's CWMS 3.0 recompete. As the two-time incumbent, we believe our proven track record, expanded capabilities since winning CWMS 2.0 in 2020, and strategic investments across the business - including achieving the long-awaited FedRAMP authorized status for our ITMS platform, DHS's system of record and operational hub - places us in a leading position to rewin this award. We expect the final RFP to be released soon, with the award announcement anticipated by year-end. CWMS 3.0 remains a cornerstone of WidePoint's long-term growth strategy, and we are committed to continuing to deliver best-in-class services to DHS."

"We continue to view DaaS as a key driver of WidePoint's long-term sustainable growth plan, particularly given the pipeline is growing and is composed of 90% large commercial, managed services opportunities. While several opportunities initially anticipated to close at the end of Q1 and throughout Q2 have shifted, we remain optimistic about the level of activity in the pipeline. We are actively investing time, resources, and capital to build the necessary infrastructure to scale this business. Notably, we secured our first DaaS contract in July, an important milestone we believe marks the beginning of a broader momentum shift heading into the second half of the year. We believe our efforts are beginning to gain traction and will start to show tangible results through the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, building on the groundwork we've laid."

"Strategic partnerships also remain a core pillar of our approach. We're not only cultivating new relationships but also deepening existing ones to expand our reach, unlock new revenue opportunities, and position WidePoint for optimal long-term success. While reaching positive EPS in 2025 was among our initial objectives, the timing of several promising opportunities ultimately impacted our first-half results. That said, our pipeline remains strong and these opportunities have only been deferred, not diminished, and we continue to view them as highly achievable. Given this timing adjustment, while we expect to meet our revenue guidance for the year, we anticipate that our EBITDA and free cash flow guidance will need to be adjusted. We plan to hold off on any formal adjustments until next quarter, as many of these pipeline opportunities have the potential to materialize in the second half of 2025. Allowing them the necessary time to develop will allow us to provide the most accurate and informed outlook for the year. Importantly, EBITDA and free cash flow will continue to remain positive throughout the remainder of 2025, and revenue is on track to meet previously disclosed targets. Rather than narrowly focusing on achieving a modest EPS gain this year, we believe that reinvesting in the business and across the high-impact initiatives that are essential to unlocking long-term value is the more strategic and future-focused path forward. The first half of 2025 has been about laying the foundation for the next phase of WidePoint, and we're excited about what's ahead."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

(In millions except for per share amounts)

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

REVENUES

$

37.9

$

36.0

GROSS PROFIT

5.1

4.9

GROSS PROFIT %

0.14

0.14

OPERATING EXPENSES

5.8

5.4

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(0.7

)

(0.5

)

LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.05

)

EBITDA

0.017

0.444

ADJUSTED EBITDA

0.183

0.811

FREE CASH FLOW

0.090

0.793

Six Months 2025 Financial Summary

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

(In millions except for per share amounts)

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

REVENUES

$

72.1

$

70.2

GROSS PROFIT

9.9

9.6

GROSS PROFIT %

14

%

14

%

OPERATING EXPENSES

OPERATING EXPENSES

11.4

10.7

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(1.5

)

(1.1

)

LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED

LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.13

)

EBITDA

(0.089

)

0.591

-

-

ADJUSTED EBITDA

0.276

1.384

FREE CASH FLOW

0.155

1.366

Conference Call

WidePoint's management will host the conference call today (August 14, 2025) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062
International number: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 153093

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 52738

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cashflow, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NET LOSS

$

(618,500

)

$

(499,600

)

$

(1,342,500

)

$

(1,152,700

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA:

Depreciation and amortization

725,300

906,900

1,435,200

1,740,300

Income tax provision (benefit)

(52,400

)

15,800

(146,400

)

(26,300

)

Interest income

(89,400

)

(51,800

)

(142,800

)

(101,200

)

Interest expense

52,400

72,400

107,500

131,100

EBITDA

$

17,400

$

443,700

$

(89,000

)

$

591,200

Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Loss on factoring of receivables

-

1,666

-

8,948

Stock-based compensation expense

166,000

365,900

364,900

783,700

Adjusted EBITDA

$

183,400

$

811,266

$

275,900

$

1,383,848

Capital expenditures

(93,334

)

(18,001

)

(120,887

)

(18,001

)

Free cash flow

$

90,066

$

793,265

$

155,013

$

1,365,847

WidePoint uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) Impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA such as stock-based compensation expense. WidePoint defined Free cashflow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. Management believes that adjustments for certain non-cash or other items and the exclusion of certain pass-through revenue and expenses should enhance stockholders' ability to evaluate the Company's performance, as such measures provide additional insights into the factors and trends affecting its business. Therefore, the Company excludes these items from its GAAP financial measures to calculate these unaudited non-GAAP measures. These unaudited non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, the impact of supply chain issues; our ability to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to access sufficient financing on acceptable terms given the tightening credit markets due to the current banking environment; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expand scope of services on existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to identify potential acquisition targets and close such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with our existing operations; our ability to maintain a sufficient level of inventory necessary to meet our customers demand due to supply shortage and pricing; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to mitigate the impact of increases in interest rates; the impact of increasingly volatile public equity markets on our market capitalization; the impact and outcome of negotiations around the Federal debt ceiling; our ability to mitigate the impact of inflation; and the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025.

The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

2025

2024

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,820,958

$

6,775,139

Restricted cash

398,797

1,042,256

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

of $64,081 and $46,150, respectively

16,749,251

11,930,474

Unbilled accounts receivable

29,115,715

31,798,431

Other current assets

8,115,728

3,771,473

Total current assets

61,200,449

55,317,773

NONCURRENT ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

500,255

544,723

Lease right of use asset

4,324,312

4,183,561

Intangible assets, net

4,096,698

5,063,795

Goodwill

5,811,578

5,811,578

Deferred tax assets, net

91,132

-

Other long-term assets

551,653

659,086

Total assets

$

76,576,077

$

71,580,516

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

20,477,995

$

16,524,863

Accrued expenses

29,079,133

30,851,255

Current portion of deferred revenue

8,742,472

4,770,683

Current portion of lease liabilities

858,126

735,152

Total current liabilities

59,157,726

52,881,953

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

4,269,077

4,200,019

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

586,744

907,160

Deferred tax liabilities, net

-

11,415

Total liabilities

64,013,547

58,000,547

Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)

-

-

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares

authorized; 9,655,173 and 9,485,508 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

9,656

9,487

Additional paid-in capital

103,337,616

103,103,653

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(359,994

)

(450,945

)

Accumulated deficit

(90,424,748

)

(89,082,226

)

Total stockholders' equity

12,562,530

13,579,969

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

76,576,077

$

71,580,516

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

REVENUES

$

37,880,202

$

36,040,771

$

72,097,941

$

70,248,050

COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of

$492,232, $654,122, $978,425, and $1,231,678, respectively)

32,762,960

31,147,549

62,202,178

60,688,937

GROSS PROFIT

5,117,242

4,893,222

9,895,763

9,559,113

OPERATING EXPENSES

Sales and marketing

669,797

559,926

1,309,279

1,171,819

General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation of $166,018, $365,958, $364,877 and $783,741, respectively)

4,922,649

4,542,769

9,654,431

8,991,252

Depreciation and amortization

233,122

252,112

456,810

508,646

Total operating expenses

5,825,568

5,354,807

11,420,520

10,671,717

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(708,326

)

(461,585

)

(1,524,757

)

(1,112,604

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest income

89,340

51,725

142,770

101,151

Interest expense

(52,382

)

(72,331

)

(107,455

)

(131,068

)

Other income (expense), net

497

(1,534

)

497

(36,405

)

Total other income (expense), net

37,455

(22,140

)

35,812

(66,322

)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION

(670,871

)

(483,725

)

(1,488,945

)

(1,178,926

)

INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION

(52,412

)

15,828

(146,423

)

(26,263

)

NET LOSS

$

(618,459

)

$

(499,553

)

$

(1,342,522

)

$

(1,152,663

)

EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.13

)

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC AND DILUTED

9,586,166

9,390,154

9,569,660

9,151,265

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(1,342,522

)

$

(1,152,663

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(84,900

)

117,700

Depreciation expense

468,136

516,833

Provision for credit losses

31,281

13,725

Amortization of intangibles

967,099

1,223,491

Share-based compensation expense

364,877

783,741

Non-cash lease expense

105,170

-

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables

(2,117,441

)

(11,774,202

)

Inventories

(247,203

)

82,917

Other current assets

(4,055,735

)

(511,277

)

Other assets

107,433

(6,412

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,287,677

7,856,266

Income tax payable

(55,487

)

(90,629

)

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

3,605,371

303,130

Other liabilities

(97,365

)

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(55,448

)

(2,637,380

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property and equipment

(120,887

)

(18,001

)

Proceeds from beneficial interest in sold receivables

-

259,125

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(120,887

)

241,124

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Advances on bank line of credit

2,800,000

4,600,000

Repayments of bank line of credit advances

(2,800,000

)

(4,600,000

)

Principal repayments under finance lease obligations

(246,602

)

(278,574

)

Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled stock awards

(130,745

)

(258,381

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(377,347

)

(536,955

)

Net effect of exchange rate on cash

(43,958

)

12,950

NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

(597,640

)

(2,920,261

)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

7,817,395

6,921,160

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$

7,219,755

$

4,000,899

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH CONSISTED OF THE FOLLOWING:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,820,958

$

4,000,899

Restricted cash

398,797

-

$

7,219,755

$

4,000,899

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-reports-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-1061171

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
