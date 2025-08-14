Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A40R8R | ISIN: US6273333053 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XJ0
Lang & Schwarz
14.08.25 | 07:00
1,320 Euro
-100,00 % -1,320
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SADOT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SADOT GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3101,33007:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 22:38 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Net Income and EBITDA,

Gross Margin increased to 4.4%

BURLESON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Chief Executive Officer, Haggai Ravid and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Sansom will host a conference call at 11:00am EDT / 8:00am PDT on August 15, 2025, to review the results. All interested parties are invited to join this call. The quarterly financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, are available on the "investors" section of the Company's website (www.sadotgroupinc.com/sec-filings) and can also be found on www.sec.gov.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues of $114.3 million

  • Net income of $0.4 million

  • EBITDA of $1.7 million

  • Dilutive EPS of $0.07

  • Working capital surplus of $24.2 million

  • Gross Margin of4.4%

Strategic and Operational Highlights

  • Company posted its fifth consecutive quarter with positive net income and EBITDA

  • Completed 26 transactions of over 200,000 metric tons of agri-commodities throughout 7 different countries during the second quarter.

  • Gross margins increased to 4.4% representing a 100 basis point improvement as the Company focused on specialty commodities and commodity trades in our Canadian subsidiary and both of these areas historically have produced higher margins.

  • Haggai Ravid joined as CEO on May 28, 2025

  • Paul Sansom joined as CFO on August 1, 2025

  • Strategic investment in an Indonesian carbon project. Company acquired a 37.5% equity stake in the Special Development Group (SDG), which is a local entity holding full project rights in formal partnership with 11 indigenous coastal communities across the Riau archipelago in Indonesia. The project focuses on the restoration and long-term protection of peatland and mangrove ecosystems. SDG has advised that this carbon project initiative is expected to generate between 1.1 and 1.2 million high-integrity carbon credits in its first issuance cycle.

All numbers disclosed in this report are the amounts attributable to Sadot Group Inc. and exclude the portion related to the non-controlling interests. All share based numbers are split adjusted.

Webcast Details

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
Time: 11:00 am EDT/ 8:00 am PDT
To register, please use the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3084/52841

* Please note that when logging into the Webcast, individuals must, when prompted to, "allow video and audio" access to their device to view and hear the call.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

$'000

$'000

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

422

1,786

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.4 million and $0.1 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

44,136

18,014

Inventory

49

717

Assets held for sale

4,927

5,196

Other current assets

69,185

126,966

Total current assets

118,719

152,679

Property and equipment, net

11,766

11,820

Other non-current assets

144

155

Total assets

130,629

164,654

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

34,419

28,019

Notes payable, current, net of discount of $1.1 million and $0.9 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

11,239

7,390

Deferred revenue, current

-

2,251

Liabilities held for sale

2,146

2,333

Other current liabilities

46,722

92,177

Total current liabilities

94,526

132,170

Notes payable, non-current

66

-

Other non-current liabilities

98

111

Total liabilities

94,690

132,281

Equity:

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 6,810,403 and 5,225,147 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1

1

Additional paid-in capital

114,923

112,406

Accumulated deficit

(81,860

)

(83,187

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(84

)

(27

)

Total Sadot Group Inc. shareholders' equity

32,980

29,193

Non-controlling interest

2,959

3,180

Total stockholders' equity

35,939

32,373

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

130,629

164,654

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Commodity sales

114,338

173,293

246,506

279,800

Other revenues

52

-

52

-

Cost of goods sold

(109,403

)

(167,505

)

(235,559

)

(271,202

)

Gross profit

4,987

5,788

10,999

8,598

Depreciation and amortization expenses

(27

)

(92

)

(54

)

(183

)

Stock-based expenses

(419

)

(1,921

)

(1,847

)

(2,717

)

Sales, general and administrative expenses

(2,771

)

(1,701

)

(5,852

)

(3,093

)

Income from operations

1,770

2,074

3,246

2,605

Interest expense, net

(1,237

)

(1,008

)

(2,778

)

(1,236

)

Change in fair value of stock-based compensation

-

1,214

778

1,691

Loss on debt extinguishment

(192

)

-

(192

)

-

Income for continuing operations before income tax

341

2,280

1,054

3,060

Income tax expense

-

(5

)

-

(7

)

Net income for continuing operations

341

2,275

1,054

3,053

Discontinued Operations:

Income / (loss) for discontinued operations, net of income tax

(55

)

42

52

(1,049

)

Net income / (loss) for discontinued operations

(55

)

42

52

(1,049

)

Net income

286

2,317

1,106

2,004

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

103

52

221

100

Net income attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

389

2,369

1,327

2,104

Net income from continuing operations per share attributable to Sadot Group Inc.:

Basic

0.08

0.53

0.23

0.73

Diluted

0.08

0.45

0.23

0.62

Net income/ (loss) from discontinued operations per

Basic

(0.01

)

0.01

0.01

(0.24

)

Diluted

(0.01

)

0.01

0.01

(0.21

)

Weighted-average # of common shares outstanding:

Basic

5,813,911

4,423,432

5,521,706

4,305,822

Diluted

5,824,521

5,123,047

5,525,222

5,111,103

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) (Continued)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Net income

286

2,317

1,106

2,004

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Foreign exchange translation adjustment

(59

)

3

(57

)

3

Unrealized gain / (loss)

88

(126

)

-

(186

)

Total other comprehensive income / (loss)

29

(123

)

(57

)

(183

)

Total comprehensive income

315

2,194

1,049

1,821

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

103

52

221

100

Total comprehensive income attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

418

2,246

1,270

1,921

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

$'000

$'000

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net income

1,106

2,004

Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

54

183

Amortization of debt discount

1,178

-

Stock-based expenses

1,847

2,717

Gain / (loss) on fair value remeasurement

-

-

Change in fair value of stock-based compensation

(778

)

(1,691

)

Bad debt expense

317

353

Loss on debt extinguishment

192

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(26,439

)

27,733

Inventory

668

(173

)

Other current assets

57,676

(47,660

)

Other non-current assets

-

46,333

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,520

(19,481

)

Other current liabilities

(45,457

)

39,684

Other non-current liabilities

-

(46,048

)

Deferred revenue

(2,251

)

6,505

Total adjustments

(6,473

)

8,457

Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities

(5,367

)

10,461

Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations

124

115

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Purchases of property and equipment

-

(7

)

Disposal of property and equipment

-

10

Net cash provided by investing activities

-

3

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations

-

29

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from notes payable

10,002

3,500

Repayments of notes payable

(6,024

)

(5,440

)

Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities

3,978

(1,940

)

Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations

(42

)

(69

)

Foreign exchange translation adjustment

(57

)

3

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash

(1,364

)

8,602

Cash - beginning of period

1,786

1,354

Cash - end of period

422

9,956

Reconciliations of EBITDA and Other Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. The Company defines EBITDA as Net loss, adjusted for depreciation, amortization, interest income / (expense), and income taxes. The Company believes that EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Measures") are useful metrics for investors to understand and evaluate its operating results and ongoing profitability because they permit investors to evaluate its recurring profitability from its ongoing operating activities.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, have certain limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of its results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with its definitions of any of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because some issuers calculate certain of the Non-GAAP Measures differently or not at all, limiting their usefulness as direct comparative measures.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA from the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, Net loss, and the calculations of the Net loss margin and EBITDA Margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Net income

286

2,317

1,106

2,004

Adjustments to EBITDA:

Depreciation and amortization expenses

27

92

54

183

Interest expense, net

1,237

1,008

2,778

1,236

Income tax expense

-

5

-

7

EBITDA

1,550

3,422

3,938

3,430

EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest

103

52

221

100

EBITDA attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

1,653

3,474

4,159

3,530

Gross Profit

4,987

5,788

10,999

8,598

Gross Profit attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

5,090

5,840

11,220

8,698

Net income margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

0.3

%

1.3

%

0.4

%

0.7

%

EBITDA margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

1.4

%

2.0

%

1.7

%

1.3

%

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Email - IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sadot-group-inc.-reports-second-quarter-2025-results-1061189

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
