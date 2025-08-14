Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Net Income and EBITDA,

Gross Margin increased to 4.4%

BURLESON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Chief Executive Officer, Haggai Ravid and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Sansom will host a conference call at 11:00am EDT / 8:00am PDT on August 15, 2025, to review the results. All interested parties are invited to join this call. The quarterly financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, are available on the "investors" section of the Company's website (www.sadotgroupinc.com/sec-filings) and can also be found on www.sec.gov.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues of $114.3 million

Net income of $0.4 million

EBITDA of $1.7 million

Dilutive EPS of $0.07

Working capital surplus of $24.2 million

Gross Margin of4.4%

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Company posted its fifth consecutive quarter with positive net income and EBITDA

Completed 26 transactions of over 200,000 metric tons of agri-commodities throughout 7 different countries during the second quarter.

Gross margins increased to 4.4% representing a 100 basis point improvement as the Company focused on specialty commodities and commodity trades in our Canadian subsidiary and both of these areas historically have produced higher margins.

Haggai Ravid joined as CEO on May 28, 2025

Paul Sansom joined as CFO on August 1, 2025

Strategic investment in an Indonesian carbon project. Company acquired a 37.5% equity stake in the Special Development Group (SDG), which is a local entity holding full project rights in formal partnership with 11 indigenous coastal communities across the Riau archipelago in Indonesia. The project focuses on the restoration and long-term protection of peatland and mangrove ecosystems. SDG has advised that this carbon project initiative is expected to generate between 1.1 and 1.2 million high-integrity carbon credits in its first issuance cycle.

All numbers disclosed in this report are the amounts attributable to Sadot Group Inc. and exclude the portion related to the non-controlling interests. All share based numbers are split adjusted.

Webcast Details

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 11:00 am EDT/ 8:00 am PDT

To register, please use the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3084/52841

* Please note that when logging into the Webcast, individuals must, when prompted to, "allow video and audio" access to their device to view and hear the call.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Sadot Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 $'000 $'000 ASSETS Current assets: Cash 422 1,786 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.4 million and $0.1 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively 44,136 18,014 Inventory 49 717 Assets held for sale 4,927 5,196 Other current assets 69,185 126,966 Total current assets 118,719 152,679 Property and equipment, net 11,766 11,820 Other non-current assets 144 155 Total assets 130,629 164,654 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 34,419 28,019 Notes payable, current, net of discount of $1.1 million and $0.9 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively 11,239 7,390 Deferred revenue, current - 2,251 Liabilities held for sale 2,146 2,333 Other current liabilities 46,722 92,177 Total current liabilities 94,526 132,170 Notes payable, non-current 66 - Other non-current liabilities 98 111 Total liabilities 94,690 132,281 Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 6,810,403 and 5,225,147 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 114,923 112,406 Accumulated deficit (81,860 ) (83,187 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (84 ) (27 ) Total Sadot Group Inc. shareholders' equity 32,980 29,193 Non-controlling interest 2,959 3,180 Total stockholders' equity 35,939 32,373 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 130,629 164,654

Sadot Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Commodity sales 114,338 173,293 246,506 279,800 Other revenues 52 - 52 - Cost of goods sold (109,403 ) (167,505 ) (235,559 ) (271,202 ) Gross profit 4,987 5,788 10,999 8,598 Depreciation and amortization expenses (27 ) (92 ) (54 ) (183 ) Stock-based expenses (419 ) (1,921 ) (1,847 ) (2,717 ) Sales, general and administrative expenses (2,771 ) (1,701 ) (5,852 ) (3,093 ) Income from operations 1,770 2,074 3,246 2,605 Interest expense, net (1,237 ) (1,008 ) (2,778 ) (1,236 ) Change in fair value of stock-based compensation - 1,214 778 1,691 Loss on debt extinguishment (192 ) - (192 ) - Income for continuing operations before income tax 341 2,280 1,054 3,060 Income tax expense - (5 ) - (7 ) Net income for continuing operations 341 2,275 1,054 3,053 Discontinued Operations: Income / (loss) for discontinued operations, net of income tax (55 ) 42 52 (1,049 ) Net income / (loss) for discontinued operations (55 ) 42 52 (1,049 ) Net income 286 2,317 1,106 2,004 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 103 52 221 100 Net income attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 389 2,369 1,327 2,104 Net income from continuing operations per share attributable to Sadot Group Inc.: Basic 0.08 0.53 0.23 0.73 Diluted 0.08 0.45 0.23 0.62 Net income/ (loss) from discontinued operations per Basic (0.01 ) 0.01 0.01 (0.24 ) Diluted (0.01 ) 0.01 0.01 (0.21 ) Weighted-average # of common shares outstanding: Basic 5,813,911 4,423,432 5,521,706 4,305,822 Diluted 5,824,521 5,123,047 5,525,222 5,111,103

Sadot Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Net income 286 2,317 1,106 2,004 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Foreign exchange translation adjustment (59 ) 3 (57 ) 3 Unrealized gain / (loss) 88 (126 ) - (186 ) Total other comprehensive income / (loss) 29 (123 ) (57 ) (183 ) Total comprehensive income 315 2,194 1,049 1,821 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest 103 52 221 100 Total comprehensive income attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 418 2,246 1,270 1,921

Sadot Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 $'000 $'000 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income 1,106 2,004 Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 54 183 Amortization of debt discount 1,178 - Stock-based expenses 1,847 2,717 Gain / (loss) on fair value remeasurement - - Change in fair value of stock-based compensation (778 ) (1,691 ) Bad debt expense 317 353 Loss on debt extinguishment 192 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (26,439 ) 27,733 Inventory 668 (173 ) Other current assets 57,676 (47,660 ) Other non-current assets - 46,333 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,520 (19,481 ) Other current liabilities (45,457 ) 39,684 Other non-current liabilities - (46,048 ) Deferred revenue (2,251 ) 6,505 Total adjustments (6,473 ) 8,457 Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities (5,367 ) 10,461 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 124 115 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment - (7 ) Disposal of property and equipment - 10 Net cash provided by investing activities - 3 Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations - 29 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from notes payable 10,002 3,500 Repayments of notes payable (6,024 ) (5,440 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 3,978 (1,940 ) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations (42 ) (69 ) Foreign exchange translation adjustment (57 ) 3 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash (1,364 ) 8,602 Cash - beginning of period 1,786 1,354 Cash - end of period 422 9,956

Reconciliations of EBITDA and Other Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. The Company defines EBITDA as Net loss, adjusted for depreciation, amortization, interest income / (expense), and income taxes. The Company believes that EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Measures") are useful metrics for investors to understand and evaluate its operating results and ongoing profitability because they permit investors to evaluate its recurring profitability from its ongoing operating activities.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, have certain limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of its results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with its definitions of any of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because some issuers calculate certain of the Non-GAAP Measures differently or not at all, limiting their usefulness as direct comparative measures.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA from the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, Net loss, and the calculations of the Net loss margin and EBITDA Margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Net income 286 2,317 1,106 2,004 Adjustments to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization expenses 27 92 54 183 Interest expense, net 1,237 1,008 2,778 1,236 Income tax expense - 5 - 7 EBITDA 1,550 3,422 3,938 3,430 EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest 103 52 221 100 EBITDA attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 1,653 3,474 4,159 3,530 Gross Profit 4,987 5,788 10,999 8,598 Gross Profit attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 5,090 5,840 11,220 8,698 Net income margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 0.3 % 1.3 % 0.4 % 0.7 % EBITDA margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 1.4 % 2.0 % 1.7 % 1.3 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Email - IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sadot-group-inc.-reports-second-quarter-2025-results-1061189