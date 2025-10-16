Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Sadot Group Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
WKN: A41GZ5 | ISIN: US6273334044 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XJ
NASDAQ
15.10.25 | 21:59
7,720 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Sadot Group Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BURLESON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group" "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced that the Company received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market on October 10, 2025, indicating that Sadot had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and therefore in compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing requirements. The Company's securities will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Chagay Ravid, CEO of Sadot Group, commented, "We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. Maintaining our Nasdaq listing is essential to our corporate strategy, and this accomplishment underscores our commitment to advancing the Company's growth, enhancing shareholder value, and increasing our corporate visibility, positioning us for the future."

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.



