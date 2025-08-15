

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release preliminary Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year following the flat quarterly reading and the 0.2 percent contraction in the three months prior. Capex is seen higher by 0.5 percent on quarter, easing from 1.1 percent in Q1.



South Korea will provide July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were up 0.7 percent on year and exports rose 5.9 percent on year for a trade surplus of $6.61 billion.



New Zealand will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in June, the index score was 48.8.



China will release July numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment. Industrial production is expected to add 6.0 percent on year, down from 6.8 percent in June. Sales are seen higher by an annual 4.6 percent, easing from 4.8 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to ease to an annual 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent and the jobless rate is expected to tick up to 5.1 percent from 5.0 percent a month earlier.



Malaysia will provide Q2 data for GDP and current account. In the previous three months, GDP was up 4.4 percent on year and the current account showed a surplus of MYR16.70 billion.



Taiwan will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product; in the previous quarter, GDP was up 7.96 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see Q2 figures for gross domestic product; in the first quarter, GDP was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Friday for Liberation Day and will re-open on Monday.



