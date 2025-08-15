

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2025, the Cabinet Office said in Friday's preliminary report.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in the previous three months (originally flat).



On an annualized basis, GDP was up 1.0 percent - again topping forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent and up from the upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in the three months prior (originally -0.2 percent).



Capex was up 1.3 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for 0.5 percent and up from 1.0 percent in Q1.



External demand rose 0.3 percent on quarter, while the GDP price index was up 3.0 percent on year and private consumption added 0.2 percent on quarter.



