

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoorDash (DASH) Thursday announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with Ace Pickleball Club, becoming its Official On-Demand Delivery & Pickup Platform.



The partnership provides exclusive perks for APC members, including discounted promos and designated 'DoorDash Delivery Zones' at club locations, allowing players to order groceries, sporting goods, and essentials without leaving the court.



DoorDash will also sponsor the Ace Pickleball Club Championship Series, a members-only tournament culminating in a $250,000 National Championship prize pool.



DoorDash's Ariel Gambardella said the collaboration supports players by saving them time for more games, while APC CEO Jay Diederich noted the deal enhances member experiences both on and off the court.



With over 35 APC locations projected in 21 states by early 2026, the partnership combines convenience, community, and competitive spirit to meet the needs of the fast-growing pickleball community.



DASH currently trades at $248.88 or 2.09% lower on the NasdaqGS.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News