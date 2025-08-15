

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) and the Volkswagen Group announce that, following the execution of Master Agreement on Electrical/Electronic architecture Technical Collaboration on July 22, 2024, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group have accelerated the joint development of the E/E Architecture at 'China Speed' and achieved key milestones.



The Electrical/Electronic architecture or 'E/E Architecture' jointly developed by both companies will be not only integrated into Volkswagen's electric vehicle platforms, but also deployed across its ICE or Internal Combustion Engine and PHEV or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle platforms in China, thereby significantly expanding the strategic technical collaboration to broader markets.



