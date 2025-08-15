Anzeige
Freitag, 15.08.2025
WKN: A3EJMQ | ISIN: CH1276028821
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 17:17
14,280 Euro
-1,24 % -0,180
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2025 07:10 Uhr
162 Leser
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera extends Highbridge convertible bond to 30th September 2025

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRA

Pratteln, Switzerland, 15 August, 2025 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that by mutual agreement the Company and Highbridge Capital Management, LLC (Highbridge) have decided to extend the maturity date of the existing CHF 7 million private convertible bond, that has a strike price of CHF 10.00, to 30th September 2025.

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

Santhera
Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer:

IR@santhera.com

ICR Healthcare

Santhera@icrhealthcare.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

  • 250815 Highbridge Convertible Bond_ENGLISH_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3174d030-44fe-4e95-aaa8-451576250465)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
