

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 4-month low of 1.9721 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.9678.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to a 9-day low of 0.5908 and nearly a 1-month low of 1.0987 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5921 and 1.0974, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 87.05 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 87.44.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.98 against the euro, 0.57 against the greenback, 1.10 against the aussie and 85.00 against the yen.



