

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Pandora A/S (PANDY.PK), a manufacturer and retailer of Jewelry, reported that its net profit for the second quarter increased to 803 million Danish Kroner from 799 million Kroner last year. On a per share basis, quarterly net income was 10.3 Kroner up from 9.7 Kroner in the prior year.



Revenue for the second quarter was 7.075 billion Kroner up from 6.771 billion Kroner in the previous year.



Pandora continues to target organic sales growth of 7%-8% for fiscal year 2025. The EBIT margin guidance is also unchanged at around 24%, despite including the 60bp headwind based on current tariff levels.



The company anticipates generating significant free cash flows, which, in line with its historic approach, will be fully returned to shareholders, driving annual earnings per share growth in the mid-to-high teens.



