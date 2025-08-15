

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial production and retail sales logged slower growth in July, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Friday.



Industrial production grew 5.7 percent from a year ago, following June's 6.8 percent increase. Output was forecast to climb 5.9 percent.



Likewise, retail sales growth eased more-than-expected to 3.7 percent from 4.8 percent in June. Sales were forecast to climb 4.6 percent. Economists were expecting a 4.6 percent increase.



During January to July period, fixed asset investment increased 1.6 percent from the last year, weaker than the 2.8 percent rise in the first six months. This was also slower than the forecast of 2.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News