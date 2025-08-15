Viaplay Group AB: Viaplay Premier Sunday returns bigger than ever

With 20 shows for the 2025/2026 Premier League season, Schmeichel, Ljungberg and Stam return for expanded Viaplay Premier Sunday studios on Viaplay's platforms. The show will continue to be hosted by Jules Breach and will be airing across all Viaplay's five markets.

Viaplay Premier Sunday grows from 10 to 20 live shows for the 2025/2026 season

Hosted by UK presenter Jules Breach, with Premier League legends Peter Schmeichel, Freddie Ljungberg and Jaap Stam

First show of the season kicks off pitchside at Manchester United v Arsenal on August 17

Available to Viaplay viewers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands

After a hugely successful debut, Viaplay Premier Sunday returns bigger and better for the 2025/2026 Premier League season - doubling its number of live broadcasts from 10 to 20. Viewers can once again expect front-row access to English football's biggest clashes, delivered by a world-class studio team featuring three of the Premier League's iconic legends.

Peter Schmeichel, Freddie Ljungberg and Jaap Stam will be back at the heart of Viaplay's pitchside coverage, offering unparalleled insight, expertise and personality. For the new season, they're once again joined by acclaimed UK presenter Jules Breach, who will host all 20 shows from Premier League grounds across England - including legendary stadiums such as Old Trafford, Anfield, the Emirates and the Etihad.

Each Viaplay Premier Sunday broadcast will deliver exclusive pre-match build-up, halftime analysis and post-match reaction live from inside the stadium, featuring interviews with top players and managers as the action unfolds. With local-language commentary and continued access to expert coverage in all Viaplay territories, fans will experience the Premier League like never before.

The stars are looking forward to even more great coverage

The star-studded line-up on Viaplay Premier Sunday is excited for the upcoming season and the 20 live matchday broadcasts.

Jules Breach: "After the brilliant response to Viaplay Premier Sunday last season, we're raising the bar even further this year. With 20 shows, incredible access, and legendary names with me pitchside, this is going to be the ultimate destination for Premier League fans across Viaplay's markets."

Peter Schmeichel: "Last season showed how powerful it is to bring fans closer to the game with a world-class studio team right at the heart of the action. Expanding to 20 shows means we can go deeper, get closer, and share even more of the energy that makes the Premier League so special. We're all fans of the league ourselves, so to cover the games like this is fantastic."

Freddie Ljungberg: "What makes Premier Sunday so special is the atmosphere - we're right there where it happens, feeling the tension, speaking to players moments after the whistle. It's raw, it's real, and this season, we get to do it even more."

Jaap Stam: "The Premier League delivers drama every week, and now Viaplay viewers get even more of it, in the thick of the action and pitchside. Expanding this show is a fantastic step forward and we're all looking forward to the season getting started."

Multi-Market Coverage, Local Language Experience

Viaplay Premier Sunday will continue to be available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands. While the studio discussions will be conducted in English, all matches will remain available with local-language commentary. On weekends without a Premier Sunday broadcast, Viaplay's markets will still enjoy local studio coverage.

With three legends who together hold 10 Premier League titles, Viaplay's international studio brings both on-the-ground access and a cross-border perspective that resonates with football fans in every Viaplay market.

In addition to the Premier League, Viaplay's world-class sports line-up includes UEFA club competitions, Bundesliga, Danish Superliga, Formula 1, NHL, UFC, FIS winter sports, major golf tournaments and much more.

