Fortum: Fortum January-June 2025 Half-year Financial Report: Despite strong achieved power price, results affected by low generation volumes and market prices

FORTUM CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT 15 AUGUST 2025 AT 9:00 EEST

This release is a summary of Fortum's January-June 2025 Half-year Financial Report. The complete report is attached to this release as a PDF file. It is also available on the company's website at www.fortum.com/investors.

Despite strong achieved power price, results affected by low generation volumes and market prices

April-June 2025

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 191 (326) million.

Comparable operating profit was EUR 115 (233) million due to lower generation volumes and lower power prices.

Operating profit was EUR 104 (240) million.

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.09 (0.20).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.12 (0.24).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled EUR 203 (338) million.

January-June 2025

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 729 (948) million.

Comparable operating profit was EUR 577 (763) million mainly due to lower generation volumes and lower power prices.

Operating profit was EUR 574 (812) million.

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.51 (0.68).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.52 (0.77).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled EUR 656 (876) million.

Summary of outlook

The Generation segment's estimated Nordic generation hedges: approximately 80% at EUR 41 per MWh for the remainder of 2025 and approximately 60% at EUR 40 per MWh for 2026.

For 2025, the annual optimisation premium included in the achieved power price for the whole outright portfolio is estimated to be in the range of 7-9 EUR/MWh.

UPDATED: In 2025, the total generation volumes are expected to be clearly below the normal level. Currently, the expected decrease of total nuclear volumes for the full year is 2.9 TWh, 1.3 TWh of which realised in the first half of 2025. Of the effect expected in the second half of the year, the majority is estimated to materialise in the third quarter. Fortum assumes that its annual hydro volume in 2025 will be below that of a normal hydro year, which has been 20-20.5 TWh.

Capital expenditure for 2025-2027, including maintenance but excluding acquisitions, is expected to be approximately EUR 1.4 billion, of which annual growth capital expenditure is expected to be EUR 150-300 million and annual maintenance capital expenditure EUR 250 million.

Key figures

EUR million or as indicated II/2025 II/2024 I-II/2025 I-II/2024 2024 LTM Reported Sales 974 1,255 2,616 3,270 5,800 5,146 Operating profit 104 240 574 812 1,325 1,087 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures 27 2 37 23 19 32 Net profit (after non-controlling interests) 104 217 468 688 1,164 944 Earnings per share, EUR 0.12 0.24 0.52 0.77 1.30 1.05 Net cash from operating activities 203 338 656 876 1,392 1,172 Number of employees 4,620 5,679 4,466 EUR million or as indicated II/2025 II/2024 I-II/2025 I-II/2024 2024 LTM Comparable EBITDA 191 326 729 948 1,556 1,337 Operating profit 115 233 577 763 1,178 992 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures 7 -1 15 11 -30 -26 Net profit (after non-controlling interests) 87 184 461 614 900 747 Earnings per share, EUR 0.09 0.20 0.51 0.68 1.00 0.83

EUR million or as indicated LTM 2024 Financial position Financial net debt (at period-end) 1,270 367 Financial net debt/comparable EBITDA 0.9 0.2

Fortum's President and CEO Markus Rauramo:

"During the second quarter of 2025, power prices were under pressure both from abundant hydro reservoirs at the beginning of the quarter and from increased wind production. However, very low inflows due to modest spring floods and higher Nordic hydro generation decreased the reservoir surplus rapidly. Nordic demand increased moderately compared to the same period last year, with industrial demand still slightly lagging behind pre-energy-crisis levels.

Our second-quarter comparable result was affected by the decline in the Generation segment's result arising from lower generation volumes and power prices. Our hydro and nuclear output was 2.2 TWh below last year's second quarter, mainly due to lower hydro inflows and an extended outage at the Oskarshamn nuclear plant. Despite this, our achieved power price was almost at last year's level at 48.1 (48.6) EUR/MWh, supported by a high hedge ratio and good physical optimisation. We are very pleased that our Consumer Solutions segment recorded its strongest second-quarter comparable operating profit so far, driven by improved gas and electricity margins and realised cost synergies from the brand mergers completed in 2024. The Other Operations segment also saw an improvement in its comparable result due to divestments carried out in 2024.

During the second quarter, we acquired the Polish electricity solutions provider Orange Energia for a maximum of EUR 28 million on a cash and debt-free basis. Orange Energia is one of the largest independent electricity retailers in Poland with a portfolio of approximately 130,000 customer contracts. Through the acquisition, we doubled our number of retail customers in Poland.

Our financial position remains strong also following the dividend payment of EUR 1.3 billion. At the end of the second quarter, our financial net debt was EUR 1.3 billion, and our leverage ratio stood at 0.9 times.

After the reporting period, we announced the acquisition of a project development portfolio for wind power in Finland from the German renewables developer and constructor ABO Energy. This acquisition strengthens Fortum's development pipeline for renewable power as we prepare for future growth by developing ready-to-build projects in the Nordic countries. With the acquired 4.4 GW portfolio, Fortum's pipeline of onshore wind and solar projects in the permitting phase across the Nordic countries reaches approximately 8 GW, with more projects in early development phase.

The new power demand projections from Nordic Transmission System Operators (TSOs), updated in June, expect the Nordic power demand to grow to 550 TWh per annum by 2030. The estimate decreased slightly from earlier, mainly due to a postponement in expected demand from hydrogen production which was partly offset by increased demand from data centres. We continue to see robust underlying customer demand from various industrial sectors, which we believe reflects the power demand growth longer term, although we have not signed any significant new long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Currently, customers are signing short- and mid-term contracts over the next 3-5 years.

Uncertainty in the operating environment has remained strong due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts and US tariff plans and may pose challenges to major industrial investments in the Nordics. To support economic growth and long-term investment planning, a steady and reliable regulatory framework remains essential. This is relevant, for example, for the taxation of planned data centres. In our view, public intervention should serve to support industrial investments rather than restrict them."

Espoo, 14 August 2025

Fortum Corporation

Board of Directors

Webcast/teleconference

A combined live webcast/teleconference for media, investors, and analysts will be arranged online on 15 August 2025 at 11:00 EEST at https://fortum.events.inderes.com/q2-2025.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50050245.

After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, please press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

A recording of the webcast, as well as the transcript will be published after the event at www.fortum.com/investors.

Further information:

Investor Relations and Financial Communications: Ingela Ulfves, tel. +358 40 515 1531, Rauno Tiihonen, tel. +358 10 453 6150, Siri Markula tel. +358 40 743 2177, Pirjo Lifländer, tel. +358 40 643 3317, and investors@fortum.com

Media: Fortum News Desk, tel.?+358 40 198 2843

Financial calendar

Fortum's January-September 2025 Interim Report will be published on 29 October 2025 at approximately 9.00 EET.

Fortum's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2025 will be published on 3 February 2026 at approximately 9:00 EET. Fortum's Financial Statements and Operating and Financial Review for 2025 will be published during week 7, starting on 9 February 2026, at the latest.

Fortum will publish three interim reports in 2026:

January-March on 29 April 2026 at approximately 9:00 EEST

January-June on 21 July 2026 at approximately 9:00 EEST

January-September on 28 October 2026 at approximately 9:00 EET

Fortum Annual General Meeting 2026 is planned to be held on 31 March 2026. The Board of Directors will summon the Annual General Meeting and publish the dates related to possible dividend at a later date.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.fortum.com

Fortum

Fortum is a Nordic energy company. We generate and deliver reliable energy to our customers and the Nordic energy system while at the same time helping industries decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations comprise efficient and best-in-class low-carbon power generation, customer services, and heating and cooling. Fortum's power generation is already 99% from renewable or nuclear sources with one of the lowest specific CO2-emissions in Europe. We are guided by our ambitious SBTi-validated emission reduction targets on our way towards net-zero by 2040. For our ~4,500 employees, we commit to be a safe and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com