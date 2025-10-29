Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916660 | ISIN: FI0009007132 | Ticker-Symbol: FOT
Tradegate
29.10.25 | 12:52
18,690 Euro
+5,62 % +0,995
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTUM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,70518,74513:28
18,70018,74513:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORTUM
FORTUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTUM OYJ18,690+5,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.