

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Energy company, Fortum Oyj (FORTUM.HE) on Wednesday reported weaker results for the third quarter primarily impacted by lower sales.



Profit before tax dropped to 58 million euros, from 160 million euros in the same period of 2024.



Operating profit declined to 60 million euros, compared with 123 million euros a year earlier.



Excluding one-time items, comparable operating profit decreased 38.6% to 97 million euros from 158 million euros.



Net profit was 52 million euros or 0.06 euros per share, down from 132 million euros or 0.14 euros per share a year earlier.



Comparable profit decreased to 70 million euros or 0.08 euros per share from 117 million euros or 0.14 euros per share last year.



Sales for the quarter fell 15.1% year-on-year to 929 million euros, from 1.094 billion euros.



Additionally, Fortum said it will invest approximately 85 million euros in the Zabrze plant's retrofit as part of its sustainability strategy and remains committed to exiting coal in all operations by the end of 2027.



