Lindex Group Oyj: Lindex Group plc's corporate restructuring programme has concluded - the supervisor of the programme has submitted a final report on the implementation of the programme

Lindex Group plc's corporate restructuring programme has concluded - the supervisor of the programme has submitted a final report on the implementation of the programme

The supervisor of Lindex Group plc's restructuring programme has submitted a final report on the implementation of the programme to the committee of creditors and the creditors. The company previously announced in June that it had settled the last disputed claim related to the restructuring proceedings. Following the Helsinki District Court's approval of the amendment of the restructuring programme, the company has paid the final remaining restructuring debts and fulfilled its other obligations under the restructuring programme. The company's restructuring has concluded, and the supervisor has submitted the final report.

"We are very pleased that Lindex Group's restructuring programme has now been concluded. The Group is now better positioned to focus on the future and long-term business development than before," says Sari Pohjonen, Chair of the Lindex Group's Board of Directors.

The company filed an application for the commencement of restructuring proceedings on 6 April 2020. The Helsinki District Court issued a decision on the commencement of restructuring proceedings on 8 April 2020 and appointed attorney-at-law Jyrki Tähtinen as the administrator. The company's restructuring programme was approved on 9 February 2021 and simultaneously the Helsinki District Court appointed attorney-at-law Jyrki Tähtinen as the supervisor for the implementation of the restructuring programme. The company paid the secured debts as well as a significant portion of the unsecured restructuring debts with proceeds from the sale of department store properties in spring 2022. Thereafter, restructuring debts have been paid as the final amount of restructuring debts has been confirmed. The supervisor of the restructuring programme has determined that the company has fulfilled the conditions for concluding the implementation of the restructuring programme. The company's restructuring programme has concluded, and the supervisor has submitted the final report on 15 August 2025.

Lindex Group plc is an international multichannel retail group with two divisions: Lindex and Stockmann. Lindex is a global fashion company with a purpose to empower and inspire women everywhere. Its three strong categories include women's and kids' wear as well as lingerie, where it is a market leader in the Nordics. Stockmann is a premium multi-brand retailer with department stores in Finland and the Baltics. Its purpose is to be a marketplace for a good life. In 2024, the Lindex Group's revenue was EUR 940 million and it had some 5 750 employees. The Group's roots lie in the Stockmann company founded in 1862 and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.lindex-group.com