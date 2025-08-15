

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 171.51 against the euro, 199.21 against the pound and 182.34 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 172.06, 199.82 and 182.87, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 147.00, 95.59, 87.05 and 106.54 from Thursday's closing quotes of 147.68, 95.59, 87.44 and 106.91, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 169.00 against the euro, 196.00 against the pound, 180.00 against the franc, 145.00 against the greenback, 94.00 against the aussie, 85.00 against the kiwi and 105.00 against the loonie.



