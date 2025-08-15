

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate decreased in the second quarter, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The jobless rate dropped to 7.8 percent in the June quarter from 8.6 percent in the previous quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 7.6 percent.



There were 59,200 unemployed people in the country, compared to 64,200 in the first quarter.



Data showed that the employment rate also dropped to 68.9 percent from 69.7 percent.



Compared with the first quarter, the number of both employed people and employees was up in agriculture, forestry, and fishing and in industry and construction, but down in the services sector, the agency said.



