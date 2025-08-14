Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a company that acquires and manages a portfolio of digital marketing and online education businesses, announces financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Second quarter revenue for fiscal 2025 increased 82.5% to $3.14M vs. $1.72M for the same period in the prior year and increased 11.7% from $2.81M in Q1 of 2025

Second quarter gross profit for fiscal 2025 increased 98.9% to $1.93M vs. $0.97M for the same period in the prior year and increased 13.5% from $1.7M in Q1 of 2025

Second quarter total operating expenses for fiscal 2025 increased 54.4% to $2.44M vs. $1.58M for the same period in the prior year but decreased 2% from $2.49M in Q1 of 2025

Second quarter net loss for fiscal 2025 decreased 16.5% to $0.5M vs. $0.6M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 37.5% from $0.8M in Q1 of 2025

Cash at 6/30/25 was $0.51M vs. $0.48M at 12/31/24



"We once again made progress in all important metrics in the second quarter. Our revenue and gross profit increased year on year and quarter on quarter. Our operating expenses increased year on year but decreased quarter on quarter, and our net loss decreased both year on year and quarter on quarter. We are getting to where we need to be," said Onfolio Holdings CEO Dominic Wells.

"In addition, we were still carrying some costs from the 2023 re-audit, and the 2024 Eastern Standard audit in Q2. Those are now completed, so we can anticipate far lower accounting and other professional fees in Q3 and for the remainder of the fiscal year."

"Around $150k of our losses in Q2 came from these one-time, extra costs that we do not expect to continue. There was also $300k in amortization, $25k in stock-based compensation, which when removed, bring us very close to breaking even for the quarter, even after interest payments."

"While we haven't made an acquisition since Q4 2024, our pipeline of prospective deal flow is strong. We are currently focusing our efforts on improving the operating results of the current portfolio. We are not in a rush to consummate an acquisition unless it is highly strategic," continued Wells.

"We launched Pace Generative LLC, an AI visibility agency, at the end of Q2, and it immediately started generating recurring monthly revenue. We believe we are very early in the earnings potential of this business."

"We also launched a revenue-share partnership program for course creators, and we've been inundated with applications. We will be commencing work with our first few partnerships before the end of this month and will continue onboarding new partners throughout the rest of 2025."

"Between these two new ventures, and the portfolio we already have, our financial results have room for growth," concluded Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Visit www . onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries: investors@onfolio.com

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30 December 31 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 514,259 $ 476,874 Accounts receivable, net 538,420 755,804 Inventory 29,540 65,876 Prepaids and other current assets 196,437 138,007 Total Current Assets 1,278,656 1,436,561 Intangible assets 2,720,986 3,323,211 Goodwill 4,203,145 4,210,557 Fixed Assets 4,279 5,135 Due from related party 130,804 126,530 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 213,007 213,007 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 268,998 268,231 Other assets 11,869 9,465 Total Assets $ 8,831,744 $ 9,592,697 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 965,797 $ 969,068 Dividends payable 98,800 100,797 Notes payable, current 462,810 312,634 Notes Payable - Related Party, current 425,965 790,000 Contingent consideration 267,034 981,591 Deferred revenue 339,730 589,913 Total Current Liabilities 2,560,136 3,744,003 Notes payable 732,329 450,000 Notes payable - related parties 1,049,000 1,049,000 Due to joint ventures - long term - - Total Liabilities 4,341,465 5,243,003 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 171,900 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 170 134 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 5,128 5,128 Additional paid-in capital 23,615,658 22,316,751 Accumulated other comprehensive income 88,145 68,105 Accumulated deficit (20,642,129 ) (19,078,287 ) Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 3,066,972 3,311,831 Non-Controlling Interests 1,423,307 1,037,863 Total Stockholders' Equity 4,490,279 4,349,694 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,831,744 $ 9,592,697 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue, services $ 2,062,603 $ 993,166 $ 3,859,198 $ 1,716,717 Revenue, product sales 1,085,606 733,433 2,100,954 1,596,784 Total Revenue 3,148,209 1,726,599 5,960,152 3,313,501 Cost of revenue, services 1,074,065 557,518 2,086,349 924,224 Cost of revenue, product sales 135,867 193,650 228,406 409,510 Total cost of revenue 1,209,932 751,168 2,314,755 1,333,734 Gross profit 1,938,277 975,431 3,645,397 1,979,767 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 2,066,796 1,351,655 4,288,142 2,536,839 Professional fees 345,741 221,255 583,646 401,445 Acquisition costs 32,263 8,946 65,673 103,287 Impairement of goodwill and intangible assets - - - - Total operating expenses 2,444,800 1,581,856 4,937,461 3,041,571 Loss from operations (506,523 ) (606,425 ) (1,292,064 ) (1,061,804 ) Other income (expense) Equity method income (loss) (142 ) (1,063 ) 767 (6,217 ) Dividend income 7,671 - 9,921 - Interest income (expense), net (72,602 ) (22,718 ) (173,322 ) (40,438 ) Other income 20,746 1,163 25,729 1,590 Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,539 - 70,712 - Impairment of investments - - - - Gain on sale of business - - - - Total other income (27,788 ) (22,618 ) (66,193 ) (45,065 ) Loss before income taxes (534,311 ) (629,043 ) (1,358,257 ) (1,106,869 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (128 ) - 17,390 - Net loss (534,439 ) (629,043 ) (1,340,867 ) (1,106,869 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (35,165 ) 1,254 (23,124 ) 1,918 Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc. (569,604 ) (627,789 ) (1,363,991 ) (1,104,951 ) Preferred Dividends (95,930 ) (84,468 ) (199,851 ) (166,113 ) Net loss to common shareholders $ (665,534 ) $ (712,257 ) $ (1,563,842 ) $ (1,271,064 ) Net loss per common shareholder Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 5,127,395 5,109,373 5,127,395 5,108,384 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity Balance, December 31, 2024 134,460 $ 134 5,127,395 $ 5,128 $ 22,316,751 $ (19,078,287 ) $ 68,105 $ 1,037,863 $ 4,349,694 - - - - - - Sale of preferred stock for cash 28,000 28 - - 699,972 - - - 700,000 Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration 2,800 3 - - 169,997 - - - 170,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 272,930 - - - 272,930 Payment of note payble by NCI 400,000 400,000 Preferred dividends - - - - - (103,921 ) - - (103,921 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 29,047 - 29,047 Distribution to non-controlling interest (17,820 ) (17,820 ) Net loss - - - - - (794,387 ) - (12,041 ) (806,428 ) Balance, March 31, 2025 165,260 165 5,127,395 5,128 23,459,650 (19,976,595 ) 97,152 1,408,002 4,993,502 - - - - - - Sale of preferred stock for cash 5,200 5 - - 129,995 - - - 130,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 26,013 - - - 26,013 Preferred dividends - - - - - (95,930 ) - - (95,930 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (9,007 ) - (9,007 ) Distribution to non-controlling interest (19,860 ) (19,860 ) Net loss - - - - - (569,604 ) - 35,165 (534,439 ) Balance, June 30, 2025 170,460 $ 170 5,127,395 $ 5,128 $ 23,615,658 $ (20,642,129 ) $ 88,145 $ 1,423,307 $ 4,490,279 Balance, December 31, 2023 92,260 93 5,107,395 5,108 21,107,311 (16,957,854 ) 182,465 - 4,337,123 Acquisition of Business 17,000 17 - - 484,983 - - 126,000 611,000 Sale of preferred stock for cash 400 - - - 10,000 - - - 10,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 17,887 - - - 17,887 Preferred dividends - - - - - (81,645 ) - - (81,645 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (39,134 ) (39,134 ) Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - - Net loss - - - - - (477,162 ) - (664 ) (477,826 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 109,660 110 5,107,395 5,108 21,620,181 (17,516,661 ) 143,331 125,336 4,377,405 Acquisition of Business 8,000 8 - - 199,992 - - 200,000 400,000 Stock-based compensation - - - 27,510 - - - 27,510 Common stock issued for exercise of options - - 20,000 20 (20 ) - - - - Preferred dividends - - - - - (84,468 ) - - (84,468 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 15,778 15,778 Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (3,600 ) (3,600 ) Net loss - - - - - (627,789 ) - (1,254 ) (629,043 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 117,660 $ 118 5,127,395 $ 5,128 $ 21,847,663 $ (18,228,918 ) $ 159,109 $ 320,482 $ 4,103,582 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements