Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months ended June 30, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the nine months ended June 30, 2025, Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) had consolidated revenues of $59,286,000 as compared to $50,058,000 in the prior year period. This increase of $9,228,000 was primarily from increases in (i) Journal Technologies' license and maintenance fees of $2,418,000, consulting fees of $1,853,000, and other public service fees of $4,031,000 and (ii) the Traditional Business' advertising revenues of $703,000 and advertising service fees and other of $310,000.

The Traditional Business' pretax income decreased by $1,364,000 to $237,000 from $1,601,000. This decrease primarily resulted from increased expenses of $2,290,000 mainly due to an increase in the long-term supplemental compensation accrual, partially offset by increased revenues of $926,000. Journal Technologies' business segment pretax income increased by $3,947,000 to $4,692,000 from $745,000 in the prior fiscal year period primarily resulting from increased operating revenues of $8,302,000, which were partially offset by increased operating expenses of $4,355,000 mainly from (i) increased personnel costs because of annual salary adjustments, (ii) additional contractor services and the hiring of additional staff members to strengthen operational efficiencies, conduct product development and address technical debt, and bolster teams working on the Company's installation projects, and (iii) increased third-party hosting fees which were billed to clients.

At June 30, 2025, the Company held marketable securities valued at $443,011,000, including net pretax unrealized gains of $303,917,000, and accrued a deferred tax liability of $79,260,000 for estimated income taxes due only upon the sales of the net appreciated securities.

The Company's non-operating income, net of expenses, increased by $23,618,000 to $89,467,000 from $65,849,000 in the prior fiscal year period primarily because of the recording of net unrealized gains on marketable securities of $84,320,000 as compared with realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities of $62,472,000 in the prior fiscal year period. There was also an increase in dividends and interest income of $301,000 to $6,158,000 from $5,857,000.

Consolidated pretax income was $94,396,000, as compared to $68,195,000 in the prior fiscal year period. There was consolidated net income of $69,986,000 ($50.81 per share) for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, as compared with $51,385,000 ($37.32 per share) in the prior fiscal year period.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded an income tax provision of $24,410,000 on the pretax income of $94,396,000. The income tax provision consisted of tax provisions of $21,990,000 on the unrealized gains on marketable securities, $70,000 on income from foreign operations, $2,530,000 on income from US operations and dividend income and $170,000 for the effect of a change in state apportionment on the beginning of the year's deferred tax liability, partially offset by a tax benefit of $350,000 for the dividends received deduction and other permanent book and tax differences. Consequently, the overall effective tax rate for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 was 25.9%, after including the anticipated taxes on the unrealized gains on marketable securities.

