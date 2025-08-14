Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

Revenue of $0.2 million, which declined from $2.7 million during Q2 2024 primarily due to timing of grant revenue recognition. The Company did not recognize any grant revenue during the second quarter of 2025

Operating expenses of approximately $8.2 million decreased by 19.1% from the prior year second quarter

Operating loss of $8.1 million compared to operating loss of $7.7 million in Q2 2024

Net loss of $7.7 million, representing a loss of $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to net loss of $7.6 million representing a loss of $0.25 per fully diluted share in Q2 2024

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.2 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $13.4 million as of June 30, 2025

Recent Business Highlights:

Company remains on track to initiate clinical evaluations for all tests in Co-Dx PCR platform* pipeline before year-end, and is currently training clinical evaluation sites for enhanced COVID-19 test and expects to begin accepting trial participants imminently

Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics, remarked, "The investments made during the course of developing the Co-Dx PCR platform from the ground-up have all contributed to the robust manufacturing, development, and regulatory framework required to successfully bring it to market, and we are pleased to report that we remain on track to reach our 2025 development and regulatory milestones. The enhanced COVID-19 test is planned to be the first of four infectious disease PCR test panels submitted for regulatory clearance following completion of the clinical evaluations. We are confident in the quality of our real-time PCR point-of-care platform and believe that the results of our clinical evaluations will position us for strong regulatory submissions in multiple jurisdictions, as we move closer to our near- and long-term commercialization goals."

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home, PCR Pro, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax (benefit) expense, net interest (income) expense, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and realized gain (loss) on investments. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider the non-GAAP measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of the non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents the non-GAAP financial measure together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation table of the net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, is included at the end of this release. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding (i) advancement into clinical evaluations and continued development and regulatory submissions for the Co-Dx PCR platform and (ii) our belief that the platform will play a key role in transforming the global accessibility of diagnostic testing solutions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2025, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)







June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,115,181



$ 2,936,544

Marketable investment securities



2,247,638





26,811,098

Accounts receivable, net



210,968





132,570

Inventory, net



1,084,627





1,072,724

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



648,752





1,338,762

Total current assets



15,307,166





32,291,698

Property and equipment, net



2,673,390





2,761,280

Operating lease right-of-use asset



1,668,416





2,114,876

Intangible assets, net



26,101,000





26,101,000

Investment in joint venture



715,861





731,065

Total assets

$ 46,465,833



$ 63,999,919

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 1,635,196



$ 3,294,254

Accrued expenses



1,008,127





2,562,169

Operating lease liability, current



824,458





915,619

Contingent consideration liabilities, current



197,610





502,819

Deferred revenue



45,857





40,857

Total current liabilities



3,711,248





7,315,718

Long-term liabilities















Income taxes payable



736,933





713,643

Operating lease liability



879,258





1,236,560

Contingent consideration liabilities



-





422,080

Total long-term liabilities



1,616,191





2,372,283

Total liabilities



5,327,439





9,688,001

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)















Stockholders' equity















Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares

authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

41,031,146 shares issued and 36,182,468 shares outstanding as of

June 30, 2025 and 37,902,222 shares issued and 33,053,544 shares

outstanding as of December 31, 2024



41,031





37,902

Treasury stock, at cost; 4,848,678 shares held as of June 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively



(15,575,795)





(15,575,795)

Additional paid-in capital



104,843,320





102,472,210

Accumulated other comprehensive income



134,068





418,443

Accumulated deficit



(48,304,230)





(33,040,842)

Total stockholders' equity



41,138,394





54,311,918

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 46,465,833



$ 63,999,919



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024 Product revenue

$ 162,910



$ 161,102

Grant revenue



-





2,495,738

Total revenue



162,910





2,656,840

Cost of revenue



32,106





212,148

Gross profit



130,804





2,444,692

Operating expenses















Sales and marketing



609,713





1,041,243

General and administrative



2,599,982





3,132,385

Research and development



4,687,459





5,612,691

Depreciation and amortization



291,414





338,335

Total operating expenses



8,188,568





10,124,654

Loss from operations



(8,057,764)





(7,679,962)

Other income, net















Interest income, net



12,158





342,188

Realized gain on investments



340,358





74,165

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets



(9,004)





3,500

Gain (loss) on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies



10,222





(244,116)

Loss on equity method investment in joint venture



(13,760)





(74,503)

Total other income, net



339,974





101,234

Loss before income taxes



(7,717,790)





(7,578,728)

Income tax provision



12,327





20,590

Net loss

$ (7,730,117)



$ (7,599,318)

Other comprehensive income (loss)















Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities,

net of tax



(196,585)





144,653

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

$ (196,585)



$ 144,653

Comprehensive loss

$ (7,926,702)



$ (7,454,665)



















Loss per common share:















Basic and Diluted

$ (0.23)



$ (0.25)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic and Diluted



33,108,399





30,124,696



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)



Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:







Three Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024 Net loss

$ (7,730,117)



$ (7,599,318)

Interest income, net



(12,158)





(342,188)

Realized gain on investments



(340,358)





(74,165)

Depreciation and amortization



291,414





338,335

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets



9,004





(3,500)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(10,222)





244,116

Stock-based compensation expense



580,265





1,499,658

Income tax provision



12,327





20,590

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (7,199,845)



$ (5,916,472)



