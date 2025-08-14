Workday Inc.: Workday Acquires Flowise, Bringing Powerful AI Agent Builder Capabilities to the Workday Platform

Acquisition will Empower Workday Customers and Partners to Build Powerful AI Agents for HR and Finance with Unparalleled Speed, Flexibility, and Confidence

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced it has acquired Flowise, a low-code platform that makes it easy to build AI agents-from simple chatbots to complex automated workflows. This acquisition provides Workday with an industry-leading agent builder that will accelerate innovation across its platform and empower customers and partners to safely design, launch, and manage AI agents with greater speed, flexibility, and confidence.

Flowise's platform supports every part of the AI development journey-from prototyping and building to debugging, evaluation, and analytics-making it easier to take AI agents from idea to production. With its intuitive visual builder and seamless integration across the AI ecosystem, Flowise empowers developers to create powerful agentic systems with greater control and scalability. Built on an open-source foundation, Flowise has seen rapid adoption-processing millions of chats and workflows, earning over 42,000 GitHub stars , and gaining traction across industries such as consulting, finance, healthcare, customer support, and more.

"Making AI agent development reliable and accessible is a major technical challenge," said Peter Bailis, Chief Technology Officer, Workday. "By bringing Flowise into Workday and investing in its open-source foundation, we are empowering our customers and partners to build and deploy their own AI agents on Workday. Flowise's powerful platform makes this process simple, intuitive, and transparent."

"We built Flowise to make AI development easier for everyone-and our open-source community has been key to bringing that vision to life," said Henry Heng, CEO and co-founder of Flowise. "By joining Workday, we can build on that incredible momentum-accelerating our vision of enabling anyone to create powerful AI agents, without needing deep technical expertise."

The combination of Workday and Flowise will deliver unique benefits to customers, including:

Accelerated AI Innovation: Workday customers will gain an easy-to-use platform to quickly build and deploy AI agents for HR and finance. Flowise will help partners build faster, expand their offerings, and deliver quicker value to shared customers.





Workday customers will gain an easy-to-use platform to quickly build and deploy AI agents for HR and finance. Flowise will help partners build faster, expand their offerings, and deliver quicker value to shared customers. Customization, Controllability, and Transparency: Flowise offers developers transparency and flexibility to customize every part of their AI agents and workflows. From fine-grained control over agent behavior to building custom tools and nodes, Flowise empowers teams to tailor solutions to their exact needs-without sacrificing scalability or control.





Flowise offers developers transparency and flexibility to customize every part of their AI agents and workflows. From fine-grained control over agent behavior to building custom tools and nodes, Flowise empowers teams to tailor solutions to their exact needs-without sacrificing scalability or control. Responsible AI Development: Flowise reinforces Workday's commitment to responsible AI with enterprise-grade observability, human-in-the-loop checkpoints, and secure deployment options, ensuring agents operate with transparency and accountability.

About Workday

Workday is the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries - from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

About Flowise

Flowise is a low-code platform that makes it easy for anyone to build and manage AI agents-from simple conversational experiences to complex agentic workflows. With intuitive visual tools, a wide range of integration support across the AI ecosystem, built-in analytics, evaluations, and integrated governance, Flowise democratizes AI development-empowering teams to rapidly build, deploy, and scale powerful and trustworthy AI agents.

Forward-Looking Statements

