G-P Joins Workday Agent Partner Network

G-P will connect its AI-powered global employment solutions to Workday's Agent System of Record, enabling new levels of productivity

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY - G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced it has joined the Workday Agent Partner Network, a global ecosystem of partners building AI agents that will connect with the Workday Agent System of Record (ASOR) . By joining the program, G-P underscores its commitment to AI and global employment innovation.

"The Workday ASOR gives customers a unified, secure platform to manage their growing ecosystem of trusted AI agents," said Dean Arnold, vice president, AI Platform, Workday. "By leveraging the Workday ASOR, partners like G-P enable our customers to securely and simply access innovative solutions for their teams worldwide."

"G-P is leading AI innovation in global HR," said Lori McNally, senior vice president, partners, G-P. "Workday inviting G-P to join the Workday Agent Partner Network shows the trust in G-P and in G-P Gia as an enterprise-ready AI solution inside Workday. Together, we're helping customers work faster, stay compliant, and manage their global workforce with more confidence."

G-P's AI-powered EOR enables shared Workday and G-P customers to hire in 180+ countries internationally in regions where they do not have an entity. It facilitates the direct integration of global hires into the Workday platform, including demographic details, salary and payslip information and invoices. Any updates to international employee details made in Workday will be automatically reflected in G-P.

Additionally, the partnership includes an integration with G-P's global HR agent, G-P Gia. Combining G-P's decade of global HR expertise with cutting-edge AI, G-P Gia is designed to be HR's trusted partner, providing guidance on the toughest employment questions and creating contracts and handbooks and more in 50 countries and 50 U.S. states. Gia delivers results built on G-P's proprietary knowledge base, 100,00+ HR and legal expert vetted articles and 1,500+ government sources, giving users the confidence to make informed decisions when building and managing global teams.

Earlier this year, G-P joined Built on Workday , a program that empowers Workday partners to create and market pre-built apps to solve customers' business and industry challenges. G-P Gia is available on the Workday Marketplace here , and G-P EOR will be available on the Workday Marketplace soon.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible

