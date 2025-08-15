

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in July to the highest level just over in one-and-a-half years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Consumer prices rose 4.4 percent annually in July, faster than the 4.3 percent rise in June.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 5.9 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 4.4 percent from 4.2 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent. Clothing and footwear prices were 3.6 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in July, following a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



