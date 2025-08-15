

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gaining some ground in positive territory on Friday, continuing their upmove for the fourth consecutive session and expectations the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will help bring about an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.



U.S. reports on import prices, retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment due later in the day may provide further clues about the direction of the world's largest economy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 71.63 points or 0.91% at 7,941.97 a little while ago.



Pernod Ricard is gaining nearly 2.5% and Stellantis is up 2.1%. Sanofi, Teleperformance, Unibail Rodamco and EssilorLuxottica are up nearly 2%.



AXA, Vinci, L'Oreal, ArcelorMittal, TotalEnergies, Dassault Systemes, Renault, Edenred, Michelin, Societe Generale, Veolia Environment, Capgemini and Bouygues are up 1 to 1.5%.



Thales is down by about 1.5%. Publicis Groupe and Safran are down with modest losses, while Orange has edged down marginally.



