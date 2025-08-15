Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on September 9, 2025

GOLETA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance and scalable technologies, today announced it will issue financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

That same day, Aeluma will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (877) 317-6789 (domestic) or (412) 317-6789 (international) and referencing "Aeluma".

A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investors" section of Aeluma's website. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Aeluma's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Aeluma

Aeluma is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Tony Rossi

(310) 622-8221

ir@aeluma.com

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.

