Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal" or "the Company"), a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, as well as the owner of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights (Year over Year)

Below is a summary of the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024.



Three months

ended

March 31, 2025 Three months

ended

March 31, 2024 Variance % Six months

ended

March 31, 2025 Six months

ended

March 31, 2024 Variance % Revenues 777,766 1,104,170 -30% 1,483,611 1,947,079 -24% Gross Profit 500,997 868,146 -42% 1,068,183 1,522,991 -30% Total Expenses 1,042,964 1,749,090 -40% 2,923,563 2,999,180 -3% Net Loss (541,967) (880,944) -38% (1,855,380) (1,476,189) 26% EBITDA (462,446) (953,899) -52% (1,816,978) (1,586,152) 15%

Financial Highlights of Q2 2025

Revenue Composition and Growth: Vertiqal Studios reported a 30% decrease in revenue compared to the second quarter of 2024, or a 24% decrease for the year-to-date period. This decrease followed an industry-wide cooling off of advertising spend as a result of macroeconomic pressures, as well as Snapchat's previously announced plan to merge its Discover and Spotlight tabs, which created temporary monetization challenges industry-wide, compounded by lower CPMs in January and February 2025. Vertiqal saw a significant rebound in March, producing 101% revenue growth year over year on Snapchat.

Vertiqal Studios reported a 30% decrease in revenue compared to the second quarter of 2024, or a 24% decrease for the year-to-date period. This decrease followed an industry-wide cooling off of advertising spend as a result of macroeconomic pressures, as well as Snapchat's previously announced plan to merge its Discover and Spotlight tabs, which created temporary monetization challenges industry-wide, compounded by lower CPMs in January and February 2025. Vertiqal saw a significant rebound in March, producing 101% revenue growth year over year on Snapchat. Gross Margin: The Company achieved a healthy gross margin of 64% for the quarter and 72% for the six months year-to-date, reflecting continued operational efficiency.

While macroeconomic pressures, industry-wide advertising slowdowns, and shifts in platform monetization strategies impacted topline revenue earlier in the year, Vertiqal has already seen renewed momentum. The Company remains encouraged by its stable gross margins and anticipates improved monetization performance in upcoming quarters, supported by both the seasonal upswing in advertising and expanded opportunities from forthcoming acquisition strategies.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies with managing over 140 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262615

SOURCE: Vertiqal Studios