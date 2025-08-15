

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are gaining for a fifth straight session, with mining and energy stocks faring well on Friday. Hopes that the economic impact of Trump administration's tariff moves will not any significantly hurt British economic growth.



Expectations that the Trump - Putin summit later in the day will help end the war in Ukraine also contribute to the slightly positive mood in the market.



U.S. and Russian presidents are meeting in Alaska later in the day. U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he believes his Russian counterpart is ready to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8.53 points or 0.09% at 9,185.77 at noon. The index touched a low of 9,162.85 and a high of 9,225.15.



Anglo American Plc is up 3.5%. Glencore, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto are gaining 2.8%, 2% and 1.5%, respectively.



DCC, Mondi, Games Workshop, BP, Diageon, Hiscox, ICG, Reckitt Benckiser, JD Sports Fashion, EasyJet and Whitbread are up 1 to 2.5%.



Rolls-Royce Holdings is down by about 2.5%. British American Tobacco, BAE Systems, RightMove, Coca-Cola HBC and BT Group are down 1 to 1.6%.



