

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economy logged meagre growth in the second quarter, flash estimate from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew only 0.1 percent from the prior quarter, weaker than the 0.8 percent expansion posted in the first quarter.



The negative performance in industry has been counterbalanced by gains in the services sector.



The SECO is slated to release GDP data on August 28.



Earlier, the government had projected the economy to grow 1.3 percent in 2025, followed by 1.2 percent expansion in 2026.



