

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in June as exports plunged amid an increase in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus shrank to EUR 5.3 billion in June from EUR 12.7 billion in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 5.5 billion.



Exports logged a monthly decrease of 26.3 percent in June, while imports grew by 6.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports rose 4.8 percent annually in June, and imports were 5.6 percent higher compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus decreased to EUR 5.4 billion from EUR 5.6 billion last year.



Exports to the US plunged by 23.4 percent annually in June, while those to Great Britain jumped by 23.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News