In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Perfect Moment Ltd. (PMNT) - up 96% at $0.57 Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc (PPSI) - up 69% at $5.26 Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) - up 55% at $0.41 Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (ORIS) - up 31% at $0.13 KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) - up 24% at $6.52 BitFuFu Inc (FUFU) - up 39% at $5.51 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) - up 10% at $1.96 Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc (CASK) - up 19% at $0.59 Nano Labs Ltd (NA) - up 15% at $5.51 Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - up 14% at $6.08 Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) - up 12% at $3.74 T1 Energy Inc (TE) - up 12% at $1.41

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) - down 35% at $0.54 Onemednet Corp (ONMD) - down 27% at $0.70 Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP) - down 22% at $0.89 TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - down 12% at $0.26 Chanson International Holding (CHSN) - down 15% at $0.04 Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) - down 15% at $7.08 Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - down 14% at $162.03 Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) - down 14% at $3.00 Globant SA (GLOB) - down 11% at $69.24 Forward Industries Inc (FORD) - down 12% at $0.26 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNOA) - down 12% at $4.64

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.