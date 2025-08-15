SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.
In the Green - Premarket Gainers
The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Perfect Moment Ltd. (PMNT) - up 96% at $0.57
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc (PPSI) - up 69% at $5.26
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) - up 55% at $0.41
- Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (ORIS) - up 31% at $0.13
- KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) - up 24% at $6.52
- BitFuFu Inc (FUFU) - up 39% at $5.51
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) - up 10% at $1.96
- Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc (CASK) - up 19% at $0.59
- Nano Labs Ltd (NA) - up 15% at $5.51
- Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - up 14% at $6.08
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) - up 12% at $3.74
- T1 Energy Inc (TE) - up 12% at $1.41
In the Red - Premarket Losers
The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) - down 35% at $0.54
- Onemednet Corp (ONMD) - down 27% at $0.70
- Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP) - down 22% at $0.89
- TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - down 12% at $0.26
- Chanson International Holding (CHSN) - down 15% at $0.04
- Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) - down 15% at $7.08
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - down 14% at $162.03
- Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) - down 14% at $3.00
- Globant SA (GLOB) - down 11% at $69.24
- Forward Industries Inc (FORD) - down 12% at $0.26
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNOA) - down 12% at $4.64
