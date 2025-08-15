

The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) is up over 18% at $6.25. Top Win International Limited (SORA) is up over 16% at $6.38. Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is up over 12% at $6.00. Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) is up over 12% at $5.60. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is up over 11% at $13.36. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is up over 10% at $299.54. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is up over 6% at $153.24. Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (CUPR) is up over 6% at $10.00. SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is up over 5% at $10.22. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) is up over 5% at $9.36.



In the Red



Globant S.A. (GLOB) is down over 15% at $66.15. Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) is down over 14% at $8.84. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is down over 13% at $163.50. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is down over 10% at $53.05. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 9% at $6.89. Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) is down over 8% at $42.50. Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) is down over 8% at $5.18. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is down over 7% at $7.89. GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (PEW) is down over 6% at $6.09. KLA Corporation (KLAC) is down over 5% at $902.50.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



