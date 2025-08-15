

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The producer price index climbed 9.8 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 8.4 percent rise in June.



The increase in inflation was mainly driven by a 19.4 percent surge in prices in the utility sector and a 10.0 percent rise in manufacturing prices. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying prices declined 15.5 percent.



Domestic market prices rose 4.5 percent annually in July, and foreign market prices grew 12.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.5 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in June.



