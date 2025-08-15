Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Provides Second Quarter 2025 Shareholder Letter Update and Recent Developments

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / (NASDAQ:SGBX) ("Safe & Green" or the "Company"), a leading developer of sustainable solutions and modular infrastructure, today announced it filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the second quarter of 2025 and provided the following letter to shareholders from CEO, Mike Mclaren.

Fellow Shareholders,

The second quarter of 2025 was a defining period for Safe & Green Holdings. We took decisive steps to broaden our operational base, strengthen our balance sheet, and lay the groundwork for future growth. These efforts are part of our disciplined approach to building a company that is both resilient in the present and well-positioned for the future.

We are navigating a period of transformation, and while challenges remain, especially as we work toward profitability, our team is committed to delivering on our mission: providing scalable, sustainable infrastructure solutions and integrated energy operations that meet today's most pressing needs.

Company highlights for second quarter ended June 30, 2025

Strategic Expansion : Strengthening oil and gas portfolio with the acquisition of Sherman Oil, adding 111 wells to Olenox assets (10% currently producing); will use Olenox technology to boost production to 75+ barrels/day within four months through well cleanouts and restimulations; a 51% asset purchase of Winchester Oil & Gas adding 500+ Texas wells to its portfolio and positioning to boost production rapidly using proprietary revitalization technologies.

Modular Solutions Contract : Entered into an agreement with Three Pines Leasing of Ocilla, GA to supply multiple modular office and storage units for lease to a U.S. government agency. This multi-unit order is expected to be the first of several in 2025 and leverages our expertise in repurposing shipping containers into functional office and storage space.

Diversified Operations : Continued to develop our four operating segments: construction, medical, environmental, and oil & gas, creating multiple revenue pathways.

Balance Sheet Transformation : Increased total assets from $6.07 million at year-end 2024 to $53.74 million as of June 30, 2025, driven by acquisitions and capital raises.

Liquidity Improvement : Secured approximately $7.9 million in financing during the quarter, ending with $2.77 million in cash.

Project Backlog : Maintained a $1.21 million construction backlog, expected to convert to revenue within 12 months.

Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025

Revenue totaled approximately $721,351 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.21 million for three months ended June 30, 2024, the decrease was mainly driven by construction services due to less jobs in progress.

Gross Profit/(Loss) was ($994,468) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to ($117,005) for the same period ended June 30, 2024.

Net Income/(loss) was ($4.57) million, or $(0.47) per share (vs. loss of $4.68 million, or $(3.31) per share, in Q2 2024).

Operating expenses including SG&A for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $1,956 million compared to $873,956 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was due to an overall increase in operating expenses spend.

Financial Results for the six-months ended June 30, 2025

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, we derived revenue primarily from our construction segment. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $1,287,705 compared to $2,179,369 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease of $891,664, or approximately 43%, was mainly driven by a decrease in construction services due to less jobs in progress.

Gross profit (loss) was $(1,318,223) and $(440,137) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Net Income/(loss) was ($7,320,583) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a loss of ($9,113,03) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating expenses including SG&A for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $2,908,007 compared to $1,475,688 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents was $2.77 million as of June 30, 2025

Shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025, was 30.9 million shares

Subsequent Highlights

Restructuring of Private Placement announced on July 30 th . SGBX amended the April 2025 $8 million private placement with investment bank, eliminating Series A and Series B warrants. This reduced potential shareholder dilution by 70% and aligned with NASDAQ Hearings Panel requirements.

LOI to Acquire Rock Springs Energy Group announced on August 5th. SGBX signed a non-binding LOI to acquire a Wyoming-based refinery for $35 million, subject to due diligence and closing conditions. This step advances our plan to build a fully integrated oil & gas platform, complementing our sustainable infrastructure business.

Looking Ahead

We operate at the intersection of sustainability, infrastructure, and energy security. Three global imperatives reshaping industries. In the coming quarters, our priorities include:

Strengthening our balance sheet while minimizing dilution.

Advancing oil & gas operations while maintaining leadership in modular construction and environmental solutions.

Pursuing acquisitions and partnerships that enhance our market position in both traditional and next-generation infrastructure.

Executing with discipline to ensure each initiative supports long-term shareholder value.

The combination of our diversified platform, strategic acquisitions, and prudent capital management positions Safe & Green Holdings to navigate market cycles and capture emerging opportunities. We remain focused on building a stronger, more resilient company for the benefit of all shareholders.

Thank you for your continued trust and support. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

Sincerely,

Mike Mclaren

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

